SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 2 PM EST there will be a Fed Policy announcement.
12/14 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 26 handle gap down and then dropped another 11 handles for an opening minute low. From that low, the S&P rallied 29 handles into a 9:45 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 53 handles lower into a 12:49 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 41 handles higher into a 3:36 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 3:54 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 6 handles into the close.
12/14 – The major indices had a large decline into mid-day then recovered about half for a moderate down close per the following closes: The DJIA – 106.77; S&P 500 - 34.88; and the Nasdaq Composite – 175.64.
Looking ahead – Tuesday continued the decline, fulfilling our expectation for a 1-2 day decline. Looking ahead, the next MAJOR change in trend window is 12/17 AC, which is a mega change in trend cluster. Please see below. However, 12/15 AC we have a moderate change in trend due. This could bring a short term bounce or rally.
The NOW Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. C. 12/15 AC – Jupiter 135 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
3. A. 12/17 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 12/17 AC – Full Moon at Apogee in Gemini. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, & Precious Metals.
C. 12/17 AC – Venus in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, and Wheat.
D. 12/17 AC – Mars 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, & OJ.
E. 12/17 AC – Venus 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Market math
12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.
12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.
DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.
Fibonacci – 12/16, 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4605 Resistance – 4655.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4605, 4540 Resistance – 4655.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
