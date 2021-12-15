SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 2 PM EST there will be a Fed Policy announcement.

12/14 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 26 handle gap down and then dropped another 11 handles for an opening minute low. From that low, the S&P rallied 29 handles into a 9:45 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 53 handles lower into a 12:49 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 41 handles higher into a 3:36 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 3:54 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 6 handles into the close.

12/14 – The major indices had a large decline into mid-day then recovered about half for a moderate down close per the following closes: The DJIA – 106.77; S&P 500 - 34.88; and the Nasdaq Composite – 175.64.

Looking ahead – Tuesday continued the decline, fulfilling our expectation for a 1-2 day decline. Looking ahead, the next MAJOR change in trend window is 12/17 AC, which is a mega change in trend cluster. Please see below. However, 12/15 AC we have a moderate change in trend due. This could bring a short term bounce or rally.

The NOW Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. C. 12/15 AC – Jupiter 135 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

3. A. 12/17 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 12/17 AC – Full Moon at Apogee in Gemini. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, & Precious Metals.

C. 12/17 AC – Venus in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, and Wheat.

D. 12/17 AC – Mars 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, & OJ.

E. 12/17 AC – Venus 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market math

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/16, 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4605 Resistance – 4655.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4605, 4540 Resistance – 4655.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.