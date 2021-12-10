SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Friday, December 10 is roll-over day for Stock Index Futures. Move to March 2022. The month and year symbol is H22.
12/09 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 10 handle gap down, and then declined another 7 handles into a 9:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 11 handles into a 9:48 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 20 handles lower into an 10:39 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into an 11:33 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 12 handles into a 12:06 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 12 handles into a 1:36 PM high. From that high the S&P zig zagged 25 handles lower into the close.
12/09 – The major indices, closed with a small to moderate down day with the following closes: The DJIA - 0.06; S&P 500 - 33.76; and the Nasdaq Composite -269.62.
Looking ahead –Thursday’s weakness sets up Friday as a pivot day for our 12/10 AC weekend change in trend. If the market continues lower into late Friday, then look for a possible low late Friday or early Monday. If the market rallies Friday, look for a high late Friday or early Monday.
The NOW Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. A. 12/10 AC – Geo Mars enters Sagittarius. Important change in trend Oats.
B. 12/12 AC – Jupiter 45 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 12/15 AC – Jupiter 135 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.
12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.
DJIA – 12/13, 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.
Fibonacci – 12/10, 12/16, 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4665, 4625 Resistance – 4725.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4665, 4625 Resistance – 4725.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?