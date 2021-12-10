SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Friday, December 10 is roll-over day for Stock Index Futures. Move to March 2022. The month and year symbol is H22.

12/09 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 10 handle gap down, and then declined another 7 handles into a 9:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 11 handles into a 9:48 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 20 handles lower into an 10:39 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into an 11:33 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 12 handles into a 12:06 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 12 handles into a 1:36 PM high. From that high the S&P zig zagged 25 handles lower into the close.

12/09 – The major indices, closed with a small to moderate down day with the following closes: The DJIA - 0.06; S&P 500 - 33.76; and the Nasdaq Composite -269.62.

Looking ahead –Thursday’s weakness sets up Friday as a pivot day for our 12/10 AC weekend change in trend. If the market continues lower into late Friday, then look for a possible low late Friday or early Monday. If the market rallies Friday, look for a high late Friday or early Monday.

The NOW Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 12/10 AC – Geo Mars enters Sagittarius. Important change in trend Oats.

B. 12/12 AC – Jupiter 45 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 12/15 AC – Jupiter 135 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/13, 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/10, 12/16, 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4665, 4625 Resistance – 4725.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4665, 4625 Resistance – 4725.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.