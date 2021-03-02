Mixed session for stocks; Oil steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting

The economy is about to run hot now that Washington DC is closer to delivering President Biden’s COVID relief bill and now that the US seems poised to easily start delivering over 2 million daily COVID vaccine shots. US growth exceptionalism will grow even further now that Merck, a fierce competitor for J&J, will help them make their COVID vaccine.

Recent economic data (retail sales, durable goods, ISM) has mostly impressed, providing a high baseline for the economy to take off once reopenings occur. Pricing pressures remain a big risk, but right now the bull market thesis for US stocks remains firmly in place.

US stocks are trading lower as Treasury yields fluctuate and investors try to figure out if Biden’s COVID relief bill will remain intact at the $1.9 trillion price tag and if Senator Warren’s wealth tax gains traction.

Target and Kohl Earnings

Wall Street was unfazed by strong results from Target and Kohls. The US consumer is strong, and retailers will continue to thrive once the next round of stimulus checks hit American bank accounts later this month. Target crushed earnings and investors loved hearing a surprised CEO on how strong traffic was in January. Target had strong digital sales and saw comp sales rise 20.5%, much higher than economists’ forecast of a 17.5% gain. Target remains a favorite retailer for many trading portfolios. Kohl’s posted strong earnings and in-line revenue, with an upbeat outlook. Kohl’s is under activist scrutiny and will need to perform a lot better to avoid sweeping changes to the board.

The Dow is slightly down on the day as material and financial stocks rally. Dow Inc, the basic materials company is rising after Wells Fargo upgraded their view on strong demand and supply impact from the Winter Storm Uri. Big-tech is mixed with Amazon and Facebook holding onto modest gains, while the rest of the FAANG stocks are softer.

FX

The Norwegian krone rallied against its major trading partners following the resilience with crude prices. Recent weakness for the krone stemmed from the sharp increase with coronavirus infections for the Nordic country. Oslo already announced that they will tighten lockdown measures for two weeks, but some are concerned that was not swift enough.

The euro tentatively broke below the 1.20 level against the dollar but has since stabilized following a return to risk appetite for European equities. Currency markets are in wait-and-see mode for Fed speak that will signal yield curve control could be on the table if yields skyrocket again.

Oil

Crude prices are steadying ahead of Thursday’s pivotal OPEC+ meeting. Crude demand has clearly been improving as global stockpiles have steadily come down. The energy market is bracing for more supply to come into the market, but continued vaccine optimism and global reopening hopes will likely limit most of the downward pressure with oil prices. The Saudis will likely end their voluntary 1-million bpd of production cuts, with OPEC+ increasing their collective output by 500,00 barrels a day next month.

A big focal point will fall on compliance as every OPEC+ member is anxious to win back market share. OPEC production posted the biggest drop in 8 months thanks to the Saudis, but cheating from Nigeria and Iraq will draw intense scrutiny.

It is hard to imagine a scenario that has oil prices rising higher ahead of the Thursday meeting, but if that does happen, energy traders will be looking for a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ reaction for WTI crude. Even if prices steady over the next couple days, crude seems ripe for a tentative pullback.

Gold

Gold’s beatdown might be over now that the global outlook might have chinks in the armor. The global bond market selloff could very well resume, but central banks are lining up to voice their concern over surging bond yields. The RBA earlier in the week doubled down on their asset purchases and today ECB’s Panetta noted that a steeper nominal yield curve must be resisted. If the Fed clearly signals they are in agreement with the other central banks, gold could easily get its groove back.

The risks to outlook are growing albeit the biggest one appears to be asset bubble concerns, so gold could easily start to see safe-haven inflows. Financial markets have become fixated with COVID vaccine rollouts and are overlooking China’s home-grown technology initiatives and potential disruption to FAANG stocks.

Gold’s last major selloff could be behind us or one last plunge towards the $1650 level could be needed to attract long-term institutional investors.

Copper

The copper pullback could be limited as short-term demand headwinds from China will likely be temporary. The green initiative demand from the US has yet to begin and that should provide further catalysts for higher copper prices later this year.

Bitcoin

Mainstream acceptance and regulatory hurdles appear to be the only obstacle for Bitcoin. Today, Bitcoin took another great step towards widespread adoption after Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd, a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced they will accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its global shipping, freight, and logistics services. Bitcoin is still too volatile and payments with cryptocurrencies won’t take off until prices steady.

In early trade, Bitcoin tested the $50,000 level but has since turned negative following a choppy session on Wall Street.