US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.115.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 76.91.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 157.08.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 11 ticks Lower and trading at 4782.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1819.30. Gold is 47 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show a reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/04/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/04/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't much in the way of market correlation yesterday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Higher by 215 points however the S&P and Nasdaq traded Lower. So, all in all, a Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we awoke to find a market with virtually no correlation associated with it. Every instrument except the Bonds was trading Higher and showed the scenario of all boats rising. Whenever you have a situation where all boats are rising. or conversely, all boats are falling, you don't have a correlation hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The economic reports showed mixed results as well with the Job Opening numbers not meeting expectations. Today we have Building Permits and the FOMC Meeting minutes, both of which are major and proven market movers.