US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.950.
Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 98.82.
Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 55 ticks and trading at 158.13.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 88 ticks Lower and trading at 4346.00.
Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1926,60. Gold is 256 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher. Conversely all of Europe is trading Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/28/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/28/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Monday morning and that usually reflects a Downside Day. The markets traded mixed as the Dow dropped by 166 points (as expected) as did the S&P, however the Nasdaq did gain ground Monday. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Commentary
Yesterday the markets may have been enamored with the prospect of possible peace talks between Russia and the Ukraine. Neither leader was present at meeting and the talks was held by emissaries. These talks amounted to nothing as no ceasefire was declared and in fact Belarus may be joining the Russians in the offensive. So, time will tell how it all works out but for the time being everything is still status quo. Today we have Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales and ISM numbers; all of which are major and proven market movers.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.