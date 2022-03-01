US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.950.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 98.82.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 55 ticks and trading at 158.13.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 88 ticks Lower and trading at 4346.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1926,60. Gold is 256 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher. Conversely all of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/28/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/28/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Monday morning and that usually reflects a Downside Day. The markets traded mixed as the Dow dropped by 166 points (as expected) as did the S&P, however the Nasdaq did gain ground Monday. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets may have been enamored with the prospect of possible peace talks between Russia and the Ukraine. Neither leader was present at meeting and the talks was held by emissaries. These talks amounted to nothing as no ceasefire was declared and in fact Belarus may be joining the Russians in the offensive. So, time will tell how it all works out but for the time being everything is still status quo. Today we have Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales and ISM numbers; all of which are major and proven market movers.