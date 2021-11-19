US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 95.970.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 76,99.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 18 ticks and trading at 161.16.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 14 ticks Lower and trading at 4698.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1863.50. Gold is 25 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Lower and the other half Higher. Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the German Dax which is fractionally Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 10:45 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Clarida Speaks at 12:15 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/18/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/18/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the futures were pointed in that direction. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow closed 60 points Lower but the other indices closed Higher. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So the markets traded Mixed yesterday or Neutral which means it could go anywhere and pretty much did. It seems that more Fedspeak didn't help again as the Dow traded Lower but the other indices did close Higher. Today we have more Fedspeak on the docket in terms of economic news and of course we have no idea what these folks will say. But know this, whatever they say can and does have the ability to change market direction; something to be mindful of if trading.