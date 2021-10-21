US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 93.675.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 82.80.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 158.02.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 44 ticks Lower and trading at 4516.50.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1787.00. Gold is 21 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Higher at this point. All of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Philly Fed MFG Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Walter Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/20/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/20/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The Dow traded by 152 points, the S&P by 17 but the Nasdaq dropped. All in all a Mixed or Neutral day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the news reported wasn't very definitive and amounted to various FOMC members speaking. The markets weren't correlated to the Upside Wednesday morning and caused us to determine a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any real solid direction. Todays is very different as we have Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Unemployment Claims as well as Existing Home Sales. Will this be enough to propel the markets forward? Only time will tell.