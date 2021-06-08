US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.130.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 68.93.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 7 ticks and trading at 157.14.

Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 15 ticks Higher and trading at 4229.25.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1894.80. Gold is 40 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower at this time. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish IBEX exchange which is fractionally Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is not Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias and the markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 126 points, the S&P lost 3 but the Nasdaq gained 67. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day for the indices. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It appears as though there was no follow thru to Friday's rally regarding the Jobs numbers and Non-Farm Payrolls report. That may change today as we have Jolts Jobs Openings at 10 AM EST and that could change the market as it is a Major and a proven market mover. Will it be so? As in all things, only time will tell...