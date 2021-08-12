US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.870.

Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Up at 69.55.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 163.07.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 3 ticks Higher and trading at 4441.25.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1756.70. Gold is 33 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed at the present time. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/11/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/11/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no evidence of direction or correlation yesterday morning. The indices didn't disappoint in terms of a Mixed Market as the Dow gained 220 points, the S&P gained 11 but the Nasdaq lost 23. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Each and every day this week we are witnessing a market that cannot seem to make it's mind up on-trend or direction. Could this be the summer doldrums or the folks that say "sell in May then go away"? Possibly. But we are dealing with more and more geopolitical situations that are making the markets directionless. We have Covid 19 spiraling out of control in certain states in the US, we have a Congress that cannot make up it's mind on a complete infrastructure bill that includes it's citizens and their needs and on top of that the normal summer doldrums. Will this change after Labor Day when supposedly business is back in session? As in all things, only time will tell...