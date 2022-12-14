Overview: Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture. Price pressures from metals, food and freight rates have eased, but labour markets remain tight and wage pressures high. Realized inflation data came out below expectations in November, likely reflecting weakening global growth momentum. European gas and electricity prices spiked higher amid cold weather, highlighting still tight supply. Looking forward, we still see some upside risks to inflation in early 2023.

Inflation expectations: Both US and euro area consumer inflation expectations have remained elevated, but off the peak levels. Market-based long-term inflation expectations have remained stable over the past month.

US: Both headline (0.1%) and core (0.2%) CPI surprised to the downside in November. Lower energy and normalizing used car prices masked a pick-up in the wage-sensitive components of CPI. Core services inflation is distorted by both delayed positive contribution from shelter prices and negative base effects related to the way health insurance prices are estimated with a lag in the CPI (see chart below). Excluding these factors, core services inflation accelerated 0.52% on a m/m basis, which is consistent with the pick-up seen in wage inflation. The persistently high underlying price pressures were also evident in the Atlanta Fed’s sticky CPI index, which rose to 6.6% y/y. While US inflation appears to have peaked, the tight labour markets and the recent sharp easing in US financial conditions increase risks of prolonging price pressures in 2023.

Euro: On the face of it, the November HICP figures brought a welcome decline in headline inflation from 10.6% to 10.0%. However, with core inflation holding steady at 5.0%, the evidence for a similar peak in underlying inflation pressures was less clearcut. Firms continue to pass-on higher input costs to consumers and in spite of an approaching recession, we expect this process of cost-push inflation to extend into 2023. We forecast HICP inflation to average 7.2% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, while core inflation will return to the ECB's target only in H2 24 (read more in Euro inflation notes - A 'sticky' problem, 30 November). In a positive development for ECB, consumer inflation expectations and various wage measures have stabilized lately.

China: CPI declined from 2.1% to 1.6% y/y in November, as the weak economy keeps inflation low. PPI was flat -1.3% y/y held down by falling commodity prices.

