General trend
- (US) President Biden and China President Xi to speak at 09:00ET on Friday (Mar 18th).
- Oil FUTs have extended gains.
- Taiwan bond yields rise on surprise rate hike.
- US equity FUTs remain lower during Asia.
- FedEx declined in afterhours trading following results.
- Nikkei 225 has seen a flattish session.
- Shanghai also traded generally flat during the morning session.
- Chinese cos continue to repurchase stock after being urged by the government.
- Hang Seng underperforms [TECH index drops 5% after recent gains, Mainland property index also declines].
- S&P ASX 200 moved slightly higher [Energy and Resources indices rose].
- BOJ Gov Kuroda press conference scheduled for 6:30 GMT.
- China PBOC is due to set the Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) on Mon [Mar 21st].
- Japan markets are closed for holiday on Mon [Mar 21st].
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 4.25% Apr 2026 bonds: Avg Yield: 2.0959% v 0.8669% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.60 v 7.52x prior [from Oct 15 2021].
- (AU) CBA: Offering payment deferrals for 3 months for ~3.5K businesses impacted by floods.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened flat.
- (JP) Japan feb national CPI Y/Y: 0.9% V 0.9%E; CPI ex-fresh food (CORE) Y/Y: 0.6% V 0.5%E.
- (JP) Japan Feb Energy Prices +20.5% y/y, fastest since 1981.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Cash handouts for pensioners is being considered.
- (JP) Japan Opposition Head Kenta Izumi: Calling for a Bank of Japan Gov who can steer monetary policy to a stimulus exit.
- (JP) Japan Trade Min Haguida: Will review auction criteria for offshore wind.
- (JP) Bank Of Japan (BOJ) leaves interest rate on excess reserves (IOER) unchange at -0.10%; as expected.
- (JP) Japan Jan Tertiary Industry Index M/M: -0.7% v -1.0%e.
Korea
- Kospi opened slightly higher.
- (KR) South Korea maintains that restaurants and cafes will close at 11 pm; to allow private gatherings of up to 8 people.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened -1.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3425 v 6.3406 prior(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY80B prior; Net inject CNY20B v Net inject CNY70B prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong expected to be able to ease coronavirus restrictions within 2 months in conditions are met - SCMP.
- (CN) Shenzhen reopens 5 districts that achieved 0 Covid goals, resuming factory production and subways in those districts.
- (CN) China Sec Journal: China equity outlook is good because of policies and liquidity.
- (CN) China reports total 2,416 coronavirus cases v 1,317 prior.
- (CN) Shenzhen has fired certain officials for malpractice on coronavirus - People's daily.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Expects unemployment to increase; To roll out employment support scheme worth up to HK$31B by Apr.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance sells 3-month bills at 1.873% v 1.8313% prior.
- (CN) Shenzhen exchange cuts certain fees in order to boost growth.
North America
- (US) Said that US President Biden team has 'hardened' its view against China ahead of phone call between China President Xi and US President Biden - Press.
- (US) US Secretary of State Blinken: Agrees with Pres Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine; Russia continues attacks on civilian targets.
Europe
- (UR) US Defense Intelligence Agency Chief: Russia may rely on its nuclear deterrent to signal strength should Ukraine war drag on.
- (UK) Reportedly UK looking again at plans to trigger Article 16 over frustration with stalled Brexit talks - press.
- (RU) US House of Representatives votes to revoke 'most favored' trade status for Russia and Belarus (as expected).
- (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Sunak warns UK is looking at a £70B negative impact from a Russia oil ban - FT.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.8%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.7%.
- EUR 1.1118-1.1075 ; JPY 118.80-118.47 ; AUD 0.7395-0.7370 ;NZD 0.6902-0.6865.
- Gold -0.6% at $1,931/oz; Crude Oil +2.3% at $105.30/brl; Copper +0.7% at $4.7287/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.