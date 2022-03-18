General trend

- (US) President Biden and China President Xi to speak at 09:00ET on Friday (Mar 18th).

- Oil FUTs have extended gains.

- Taiwan bond yields rise on surprise rate hike.

- US equity FUTs remain lower during Asia.

- FedEx declined in afterhours trading following results.

- Nikkei 225 has seen a flattish session.

- Shanghai also traded generally flat during the morning session.

- Chinese cos continue to repurchase stock after being urged by the government.

- Hang Seng underperforms [TECH index drops 5% after recent gains, Mainland property index also declines].

- S&P ASX 200 moved slightly higher [Energy and Resources indices rose].

- BOJ Gov Kuroda press conference scheduled for 6:30 GMT.

- China PBOC is due to set the Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) on Mon [Mar 21st].

- Japan markets are closed for holiday on Mon [Mar 21st].

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 4.25% Apr 2026 bonds: Avg Yield: 2.0959% v 0.8669% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.60 v 7.52x prior [from Oct 15 2021].

- (AU) CBA: Offering payment deferrals for 3 months for ~3.5K businesses impacted by floods.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened flat.

- (JP) Japan feb national CPI Y/Y: 0.9% V 0.9%E; CPI ex-fresh food (CORE) Y/Y: 0.6% V 0.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Feb Energy Prices +20.5% y/y, fastest since 1981.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Cash handouts for pensioners is being considered.

- (JP) Japan Opposition Head Kenta Izumi: Calling for a Bank of Japan Gov who can steer monetary policy to a stimulus exit.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Haguida: Will review auction criteria for offshore wind.

- (JP) Bank Of Japan (BOJ) leaves interest rate on excess reserves (IOER) unchange at -0.10%; as expected.

- (JP) Japan Jan Tertiary Industry Index M/M: -0.7% v -1.0%e.

Korea

- Kospi opened slightly higher.

- (KR) South Korea maintains that restaurants and cafes will close at 11 pm; to allow private gatherings of up to 8 people.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened -1.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3425 v 6.3406 prior(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY80B prior; Net inject CNY20B v Net inject CNY70B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong expected to be able to ease coronavirus restrictions within 2 months in conditions are met - SCMP.

- (CN) Shenzhen reopens 5 districts that achieved 0 Covid goals, resuming factory production and subways in those districts.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: China equity outlook is good because of policies and liquidity.

- (CN) China reports total 2,416 coronavirus cases v 1,317 prior.

- (CN) Shenzhen has fired certain officials for malpractice on coronavirus - People's daily.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Expects unemployment to increase; To roll out employment support scheme worth up to HK$31B by Apr.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance sells 3-month bills at 1.873% v 1.8313% prior.

- (CN) Shenzhen exchange cuts certain fees in order to boost growth.

North America

- (US) Said that US President Biden team has 'hardened' its view against China ahead of phone call between China President Xi and US President Biden - Press.

- (US) US Secretary of State Blinken: Agrees with Pres Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine; Russia continues attacks on civilian targets.

Europe

- (UR) US Defense Intelligence Agency Chief: Russia may rely on its nuclear deterrent to signal strength should Ukraine war drag on.

- (UK) Reportedly UK looking again at plans to trigger Article 16 over frustration with stalled Brexit talks - press.

- (RU) US House of Representatives votes to revoke 'most favored' trade status for Russia and Belarus (as expected).

- (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Sunak warns UK is looking at a £70B negative impact from a Russia oil ban - FT.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.8%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.7%.

- EUR 1.1118-1.1075 ; JPY 118.80-118.47 ; AUD 0.7395-0.7370 ;NZD 0.6902-0.6865.

- Gold -0.6% at $1,931/oz; Crude Oil +2.3% at $105.30/brl; Copper +0.7% at $4.7287/lb.