US stocks have come off in the final session of the week, but in Europe a more optimistic tone prevails, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks round off the week in mixed fashion

“Despite better earnings from Procter & Gamble, the week has ended with US markets edging lower, though in Europe a more optimistic tone prevails. Risk appetite was shaken by the prospect of a fresh standoff between the US and China, which hit Chinese tech stocks early on this morning, but the afternoon session has seen Europe stabilise. Overall stocks are still unable to establish a clear direction – having rebounded from the March lows there is a sense of caution about where we go from here.”

Next week promises more activity on earnings

“If this week was busy enough, next week sees the pace pick up yet further, as big tech earnings lead the charge from a host of sectors. Stocks are still looking for a catalyst to drive them higher from here, but above all this hangs the worry about the Fed going further on tightening than the market currently expects.”