US stocks have come off in the final session of the week, but in Europe a more optimistic tone prevails, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks round off the week in mixed fashion
“Despite better earnings from Procter & Gamble, the week has ended with US markets edging lower, though in Europe a more optimistic tone prevails. Risk appetite was shaken by the prospect of a fresh standoff between the US and China, which hit Chinese tech stocks early on this morning, but the afternoon session has seen Europe stabilise. Overall stocks are still unable to establish a clear direction – having rebounded from the March lows there is a sense of caution about where we go from here.”
Next week promises more activity on earnings
“If this week was busy enough, next week sees the pace pick up yet further, as big tech earnings lead the charge from a host of sectors. Stocks are still looking for a catalyst to drive them higher from here, but above all this hangs the worry about the Fed going further on tightening than the market currently expects.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.