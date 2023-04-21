The S&P500 and Nasdaq fell yesterday, as US crude oil tipped a toe below the $77pb.
Besides mixed earnings, rising geopolitical tensions with Russia and weak economic data weighed on risk appetite yesterday. The weekly jobless claims in the US came in higher than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Beige Book also warned of slowing hiring during the past few weeks. The New York Fed’s John Williams warned that credit conditions will likely deteriorate as a consequence of the banking stress, and the banks’ emergency borrowings from the Fed increased for the first time in five weeks, hinting that the bank stress is well contained but may not be completely over. Philly Fed manufacturing index unexpectedly fell to -31 versus -19 penciled in by analysts. That’s a big slump but that’s also in contradiction with the blowout Empire State manufacturing number released earlier this week.
Weak economic data of yesterday prevented the US 2-year yield from gaining further traction above 4.20% and weighed on the US dollar index. Equites fell.
The EURUSD approached the 1.10 offers on the back of a softer dollar, but the rally remained limited as the European Central Bank (ECB) minutes showed that there is a growing divide between the ECB members regarding the size of the rate hikes.
On the earnings front, TSM gained despite weak results and demand warnings, Tesla dropped nearly 10%, while the China-based U-Power had a great debut in Nasdaq!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
