Strong jobs data reversed expectation of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in July on Friday.
The US 2-year yield rebounded from last week’s lows, but the dollar index remained offered at session highs, on the unresolved US debt ceiling debate, and despite some relief on regional banks front.
US President Biden will meet some congressional leaders this week but will unlikely compromise on spending.
On the economic calendar, investors will focus on US CPI report, due this Wednesday, and Bank of England (BoE) rate decision, due Thursday.
Cable tests the ceiling of a long-term down-trending channel, as economists and markets can’t agree on what the Bank of England (BoE) should do, or what it WILL do.
Economists bet for one more rate hike from the BoE and pause, whereas the interest rate markets price in a 25bp hike this Thursday, followed by one, and possibly two more rate hikes until September.
In equities, the S&P500 closed with a 1.85% gain on Friday, as US regional banks closed a turbulent week with a decent rally. PacWest shares rallied more than 80%, Western Alliance jumped nearly 50% and SPDR’s regional bank index was up by more than 6% on Friday.
US crude jumped nearly 4% on Friday, along with the US equities, but upside potential in US crude will likely remain capped near $75/76, region that shelters the 50 and 100-DMA.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.