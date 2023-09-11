To start this week, the Asia-Pacific markets are putting in a mixed performance, setting the tone for a period when crucial economic data from major economies, particularly the US CPI report, will grab the spotlight.
Yen strengthened following comments from the Bank of Japan Chief.
Over the weekend, the Bank of Japan's Ueda acknowledged that Japan might be experiencing too much of a good thing: surging inflation. And he hinted at the potential end of the negative interest rates policy by the BoJ. Indeed, there is a growing concern that inflationary pressures could persist in Japan, potentially leading to an unintended excess.
In this economic cycle, major G10 central banks have typically begun raising interest rates when core inflation has risen by 2 percentage points above their inflation target. Japan finds itself precisely at that juncture. Reflecting on past experiences, many central banks tightened their monetary policies too late, initially viewing inflation increases as transitory. Therefore, the prevailing risks seem to lean toward the possibility of the BoJ taking further tightening measures within the next six months.
In early Asian trading, oil prices experienced a slight decline, primarily due to concerns about China's economic situation. This could dampen top-side expectations of fuel demand following an August domestic surge in product stock builds; hence, September China demand could falter a tad.
Nevertheless, Brent crude remained above the $90 per barrel mark, supported by supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, contributing to tightening global oil supplies.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains flat near 0.6400 amid the mixed economic outlook, US soft landing concern
AUD/USD trades sideways near the key resistance level of 0.6400 area during the early Asian session on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), corrects lower from the six-month top of 105.15 and trades around 104.85.
USD/JPY sticks to intraday losses below 147.00, bears await break below 200-hour SMA
The USD/JPY pair opened with a big 85 pips bearish gap on the first day of a new week and remains depressed below the 147.00 mark. Spot prices, however, manage to defend the 200-hour SMA support, currently pegged around the 146.65 region, which should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Gold struggles to snap recent losses, trades around $1,920
Gold price trades around $1,920 a troy ounce during the early trading hours in the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal struggles to hold ground near the previous weekly close, experiencing minor support due to the retreating in the US Dollar (USD).
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
US CPI holds the key
As we delve deeper into the fall season, monitoring the evolving dynamics between economic growth and interest rates becomes increasingly intriguing. One critical factor that may determine the course of this tension is inflation.