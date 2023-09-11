Share:

To start this week, the Asia-Pacific markets are putting in a mixed performance, setting the tone for a period when crucial economic data from major economies, particularly the US CPI report, will grab the spotlight.

Yen strengthened following comments from the Bank of Japan Chief.

Over the weekend, the Bank of Japan's Ueda acknowledged that Japan might be experiencing too much of a good thing: surging inflation. And he hinted at the potential end of the negative interest rates policy by the BoJ. Indeed, there is a growing concern that inflationary pressures could persist in Japan, potentially leading to an unintended excess.

In this economic cycle, major G10 central banks have typically begun raising interest rates when core inflation has risen by 2 percentage points above their inflation target. Japan finds itself precisely at that juncture. Reflecting on past experiences, many central banks tightened their monetary policies too late, initially viewing inflation increases as transitory. Therefore, the prevailing risks seem to lean toward the possibility of the BoJ taking further tightening measures within the next six months.

In early Asian trading, oil prices experienced a slight decline, primarily due to concerns about China's economic situation. This could dampen top-side expectations of fuel demand following an August domestic surge in product stock builds; hence, September China demand could falter a tad.

Nevertheless, Brent crude remained above the $90 per barrel mark, supported by supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, contributing to tightening global oil supplies.