Today, the mega slide in the Turkish lira vs the US dollar is grabbing everyone's attention. But today, the US dollar also managed to reach a new 2021 high vs the South African Rand, and the charts suggest that ZAR is set to weaken more in the weeks ahead.
Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern
At the start of 2021, the USDZAR reached a high of 15.66. Then it subsequently declined for a few months to test the same level in March 2021. The USDZAR reached its 2021 low of 13.41 in July following its March high.
If we take all the price history from the start of 2021, the USDZAR has formed a gigantic inverse head and shoulders pattern, with the July low being the head. Just two days ago, the price traded above the pattern's neckline, but today, we are seeing a strong push higher. The pattern has a target of 17.60.
Also, since the start of November, the price formed a double top at 15.49, and this was also where the neckline of the mega inverse head and shoulders pattern was. Hence today's bullish push is getting an extra boost of this smaller pattern.
Long term traders will consider this pattern intact as long as the price trades below this week's low of 15.16, whilst short-term traders will probably focus on yesterday's low of 15.44.
USD/ZAR Daily Chart
