EU Mid-Market Update: Miss in French PMIs takes spotlight in an all round weak European flash PMI session; BOJ Gov Ueda broadly refutes his recent interview about ending negative rate policy soon.

Notes/observations

- Weak flash Sept PMIs across Europe were highlighted by an abrupt drop French PMI’s which spiked concern that France economic growth would follow the path of distressed Germany. Euro and bond yields initially dropped but pared some losses after German reading. Against consensus, France missed in all components, Germany beat in all, while Euro Zone and UK were mixed. All readings were in contraction.

- No bombshells were seen in BOJs decision to leave policy unchanged or BOJ Gov Ueda’s comments in post rate decision press conference. Ueda did dismiss attention on the recent interview back on Sept 8th about ending negative rates.

- A busy week for macro to end with US Sept Preliminary PMIs at 09:45 ET. Fed speakers expected include Cook, Daly and Kashkari.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +2.6%. EU indices are -0.7% to +0.3%. US futures are +0.1-0.4%. Gold +0.4%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.5%, WTI +0.6%, TTF +1.4%; Crypto: BTC -1.0%, ETH -1.3%.

Asia

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) left Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.1%; as expected.

- BOJ Gov Ueda said in post rate decision conference that distance to removing negative rates has not moved greatly. We have prioritized managing risk of acting too soon.

- Australia Treasury confirms Labor's first surplus in >30 years at A$22.1B; The government has been able to avoid ~A$12.0B in interest payments over 5 years, cites fiscal strategy - Australian press.

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers: RBA's next Deputy Governor to be announced soon - financial press.

- US Ambassador to Japan Emanuel: China's reaction to Fukushima water release is economic coercion - financial press.

- India Finance Ministry Aug Monthly Report: Risks of equity market correction, geopolitical developments could potentially hurt investment sentiment in H2 FY24.

-USD/CNH State-owned banks reportedly sold USD heavily onshore upon market open.

- China said to consider easing foreign stake limits to lure global funds - press.

- China affirms rules to ensure free cross-border money transfers for foreign businesses in Shanghai and Beijing; Shanghai officials say legitimate money transfers should not be delayed.

- Hong Kong said to order certain luxury home owners to remove 'illegal structures' - Press.

- China President Xi: Sees 2023 China crop harvest to support economic recovery - Xinhua.

- China to develop water saving industries; Plans to cut water use per CNY10K GDP by 16% by 2025 v 2020 levels - press.

- China Pres Xi: China and Syria to establish a strategic partnership.

- China PBOC issues list of systemically important banks; Urges banks to meet capital and leverage ratio requirements.

Strikes

- Chevron (CVX) Co. spokesperson accepts recommendations of Australia's industrial tribunal to end dispute with unions. Company spokespersons confirms Australia LNG union strikes have been suspended.

- US Hollywood studios and striking writers end latest session without a deal - press.

- A reminder from Sept 18th that US UAW President Fain threatened that the Union will announce new plants to strike on Friday, Sept 22nd at 12:00ET if no significant progress was made.

Ukraine conflict

- Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy: We will de-occupy Bakhmut; I think that we will de-occupy two more cities; We have very comprehensive plan.

- Reportedly Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy suspects US Pres Biden is no longer so decisive in supporting Ukraine, and other Western leaders are following the example of the US thinking - press.

- Belarus Defense Ministry said Russia and Belarus started joint military drills.

Europe

- UK CMA: New Microsoft/Activision deal addresses previous CMA concerns in cloud gaming which opens door for deal clearance; CMA has limited residual concerns, now consulting on the remedies before making a final decision, opens consultation until Oct 6th.

- Bank of England and Sweden's Riksbank reaffirm existing strong commitment to effective oversight cooperation over London Clearing House Limited (LCH).

- Sweden Debt Office: Proposed unchanged steering of debt for 2024, but guidelines after may need to be adjusted.

- Barclays analysts on BoE: Cuts BoE terminal rate from 5.50% to 5.25% (current rate); Expect to remain at 5.25% until mid-2024.

- Citigroup analysts on BoE: See 35% chance of another hike by BOE with base case as no more hikes until May 2024.

- UBS analysts on BoE: Cuts BoE terminal rate forecast from 5.50% to 5.25% (current rate).

- Greece govt reportedly submits €600M supplementary budget following flood damage.

- Ship traffic in Turkey said to have been suspended south-north in Dardanelles Strait due to ship fault - press.

Americas

- US Treasury Sec Yellen to chair Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) meeting at 9:30 AM ET.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.46% at 452.58, FTSE +0.30% at 7,701.34, DAX -0.28% at 15,527.55, CAC-40 -0.67% at 7,165.77, IBEX-35 -0.30% at 9,520.00, FTSE MIB -0.44% at 28,582.00, SMI -0.61% at 11,016.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.14%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes:

Equities

European indices opened lower across the board and staying in the red as the session wore on, with FTSE100 outperforming others following yesterday’s surprise BOE rate hold; all sectors, except Basic Resources, trade in the red in the early part of the session; on the corporate front, shares of Ubisoft trade higher in Paris following UK CMA provisionally accepted Microsoft-Activision restructured deal, said the deal review entered final stage; Shares of Adevinta trade sharply higher over 20% after offer to be acquired; Astrazeneca shared breast cancer trial results which seen positive by analysts, shares are trading up around 2%. earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Dynatronics.

- Consumer discretionary: Adevinta [ADE.NO] +21.5% (offered to be acquired), Ubisoft [UBI.FR] +4.0% (UK CMA provisionally accepts Microsoft-Activision restructured deal)

- Materials: Stora Enso [STERV.FI] -2.0% (analyst action).

- Healthcare: Astrazeneca [AZN.UK] +1.5% (breast cancer study).

- Industrials: MTU Aero Engines [MTX.DE] +1.5% (analyst action), Hochtief [HOT.DE] -3.0% (analyst action), Safran [SAF.FR] -0.5% (outlook comments), Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] -0.5% (analyst action).

- Technology: Solutions 30 [S30.FR] -17.5% (earnings).

- Telecom: Vodafone [VOD.UK] +1.5% (Zegona Communications confirms in talks with Vodafone Spanish business for potential acquisition).

Speakers

- ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist) reiterates ECB will be restrictive as long as necessary.

- Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Gov Remolona said Philippines has a good chance for a hike next time.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki said FX intervention can stabilize excessive FX moves.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Thedeen said financial agents do most of SEK trading.

- BOJ Gov Ueda said we need to patiently continue easy policy; We have prioritized managing risk of acting too soon - post rate decision press conference.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD/JPY popped higher following BoJ decision to leave policy unchanged, while BoJ Gov Ueda press conference did little to move the pair. Trades at 148.3.

- EUR/USD dived lower on surprise miss in France flash Sept PMI but recouped some of the losses with beat in Germany PMIs. Concern over French growth being slightly subsided but less bad German data.

- GBP/USD also moved lower after miss in France PMI’s, likely due to upcoming UK PMI, which turned out to not be as bad as expected for manufacturing, but services had noticeable weakness. BoE MPC had seen the PMI readings ahead of their decision to pause yesterday.

Economic data

-(NZ) New Zealand Aug Trade Balance (NZD): -2.3B v -1.1B prior.

-(AU) Australia Sept Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: 48.2 v 49.6 prior; PMI Services: 50.5 v 47.8 prior; PMI Composite: 50.2 v 48.0 prior.

- (UK) Sept GfK Consumer Confidence: -21 v -26e.

-(JP) Japan Aug National CPI Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.0%e; CPI Ex-Fresh Food (core) Y/Y: 3.1% v 3.0%e; CPI Ex-Fresh Food/Energy (core-core) Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.3%e.

-(JP) Japan Sept Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: 48.6 v 49.6 prior; PMI Services: 53.3 v 54.3 prior PMI Composite: 51.8 v 52.6 prior.

-(MY) Malaysia Aug CPI Y/Y: 2.0% v 2.0%e.

-(NL) Netherlands Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.2% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -0.2% v -0.3% prior.

-(UK) Aug Retail Sales (ex-auto/fuel) M/M: 0.6% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: -1.4% v -1.3%e; Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: 0.4% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: -1.4% v -1.2%e.

-(FR) France Q2 Final Wages Q/Q: 1.0% v 1.0%e.

-(ES) Spain Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 2.2% v 1.8%e.

-(MY) Malaysia mid-Sept Foreign Reserves: $111.5B v $112.5B prior.

-(FR) France Sept Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 43.6 v 46.1e; Services PMI: 43.9 v 46.0e; Composite PMI: 43.5 v 46.0e.

-(CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 54.2K v 65.2K tons prior.

-(DE) Germany Sept Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 39.8 v 39.5e; Services PMI: 49.8 v 47.1e; Composite PMI: 46.2 v 44.7e.

-(TH) Thailand Sept Foreign Reserves w/e Sept 15th: $214.7B v $215.0B prior.

-(EU) Euro Zone Sept Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 43.4 v 44.0e; Services PMI: 48.4 v 47.6e; Composite PMI: 47.1 v 46.5e.

-(RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Sept 15th (RUB): 18.74T v 18.67T prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Aug Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.4%e.

-(TR) Turkey Aug Foreign Tourist Arrivals Y/Y: 5.7% v 7.3% prior.

-(UK) Sept Preliminary Manufacturing PMI : 44.2 v 43.2e; Services PMI: 47.2 v 49.4e; Composite PMI: 46.8 v 48.7e.

-(IS) Iceland Aug Wage Index M/M: +0.3% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 10.8% v 10.7% prior.

Fixed income issuance

-Philippines Central Bank (BSP) sells total PHP153.9B in 1-month and 2 month bills

-India sells total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2053 bonds.

-France Debt Agency (AFT) announces upcoming issuance; To sell up to €5.4-7.0B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills (4 tranches) on Monday, Sept 25th.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR330B in 2028, 2033 and 2053 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2028, 2033 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £4.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £2.0B and £1.5B respectively).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Aug PPI M/M: No est v -2.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v -5.2% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) Sept CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: -17e v -15 prior; Selling Prices: No est v 8 prior.

- 06:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2026 and 2037 bonds.

- 07:00 (ES) ECB’s De Guindos (Spain).

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Meeting Minutes.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Sept 15th: No est v $B prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Aug M3 Money Supply M/M: 0.6%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.1%e v 8.0% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico July IGAE Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 3.6%e v -1.5% prior (revised from +4.1%).

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Aug PPI M/M: No est v 1.5% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Retail Sales M/M: 0.4%e v 0.1% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.5%e v -0.8% prior.

- 08:50 (US) Fed’s Cook.

- 09:45 (US) Sept Preliminary S&P Manufacturing PMI: 48.2e v 47.9 prior; Services PMI: 50.7e v 50.5 prior; Composite PMI: 50.4e v 50.2 prior.

- 12:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 13:00 (US) Fed's Daly.

- 13:00 (US) Fed's Kashkari.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- (DE) Germany Sovereign Rating to be reviewed by S&P.

- (PL) Poland Sovereign Rating to be reviewed by Moody's.