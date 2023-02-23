Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 104.605.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Up at 74.63.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 9 ticks and trading at 124.09.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 80 ticks Higher and trading at 4019.00.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1832.40. Gold is 91 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. At the present time all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchnage which is Lower..

Possible challenges to traders today

Prelim GDP is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 11 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Hit at around 2 PM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 2 PM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 2 PM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/22/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/22/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any semblance of Market Correlation Wednesday morning. The Dow closed Lower by 85 points, the S&P Lower by 6 but the Nasdaq closed Higher by 15. All in all, it was a Neutral or Mixed market.Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we witnessed a confused and completely Mixed market with no real correlation. Then the FOMC Minutes were released at 2 PM EST and the markets veered Lower with the exception of the Nasdaq exchange which closed Higher by about 10. The reason we suspect this happened was because the minutes only reiterated the Fed's tough stance on inflation with the idea of keeping interest rates Higher for an extended period of time. Obviously, traders did not like hearing and of course the markets veered Lower. Today we GDP numbers that may offset yesterday's performance. But as in all things only time will tell.