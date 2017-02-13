Miners surge as oil prices fall

Markets are clocking up fresh gains, with the FTSE 100 adding 30 points as the close looms.



- Momentum stays on the long side

- Base metals bolster mining stocks

- Oil falls after OPEC report



The new week is beginning in a style similar to that which the old one ended, with solid gains across major stock markets. A 20-month high for copper prices is emblematic of the move back to base metals amid expectations of rising economic growth, with gains for the FTSE 100 driven once again by the miners. It is, admittedly, a slow news day, but the rash of new record highs in the US seems to have brought out the momentum players, who spent most of December and January on the sidelines. There will be plenty of complaints from many fund managers about how volume is low and that the overall breadth of the market is poor, but in the end the continually rising price in indices should keep bringing more investors back into the market. The self-sustaining rally goes on.



After the excitement of Friday’s IEA report, it was going to be tough for OPEC’s monthly report to generate much excitement. As ever, markets are one step ahead, and the excellent levels of compliance noted by the cartel have failed to inspire. WTI continues to trade in a $2 range, with trend traders still stuck in the limbo that has prevailed for two months.