The prospect of a $6 trillion budget from Joe Biden has helped lift commodity prices after a period of weakness. However, from a wider perspective the talk of tapering has subdued market volatility.

Markets lack conviction, with tapering talk growing

Jobless claims and core durable goods data help lift the dollar

Downtrodden commodities get a lift ahead of Biden’s budget

Another largely uninspiring day on the markets today, with European markets stuck in neutral gear waiting for a fresh driver of sentiment. With the VIX closing in on levels not seen since the pandemic began, there is undoubtably a lack of any particular conviction despite ongoing improvements in the US economic-front. Today has seen better-than-expected data released from the US, with another drop in jobless claims and a 1% rise in core durable goods serving to highlight the improvements seen in April and May. The dollar has been lifted by this improved data, with traders casting aside haven concerns to instead focus on the prospect that these figures could help drive further tapering talk. Commentary from Quarles that tapering will be a key topic at coming meetings does provide a reason for hesitancy amongst traders, with monetary tightening likely to become an increasingly important issue in the second-half of 2021.

A sharp pop in commodity prices have helped lift the FTSE miners, with copper in particular sparking into life after a fortnight of losses. Tomorrow is expected to bring the unveiling of a whopping $6 trillion budget from Joe Biden, including huge provisions for infrastructure projects. The past year has seen infrastructure spending in China drive sharp gains for commodities, yet Biden’s plans highlight how that role could be progressively shared with Western nations as green infrastructure spending takes hold. Recent declines in commodities such as copper and iron ore have been borne out of fears that China will clamp down on speculative practices which have driven up prices. However, today’s sharp rise in commodities does serve to highlight that the demand outlook is unlikely to weaken anytime soon.