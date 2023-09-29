Summary of findings
While defence budgets have grown overall in NATO members , the growth has centered around few nations: Germany, Eastern Central Europe ( Poland, Hungary, Romania etc.), and Finland. This investment boosts arms production, research, construction and employment, leading to an increase in public spending and GDP.
Somewhat surprisingly, a few members have increased their budgets very little or not at all , e.g., UK, Italy , France, and Norway although UK and Norway already had large defence budgets compared to neighbours before the war
At least in 2022, first year of the war , spending increased little outside Europe (+13%): Africa 6%, Americas +0%, Asia +3%, and Middle East +4%. This highlights the fact that the war is not perceived as a global , but rather a European crisis
Big differences exist between countries in how fast additional funds are channeled to new investments . For example Poland has been extremely quick in their military purchases , while Germany has proceeded more slowly . Possible explanations include
1) Amount of red tape and inefficiencies in procurement
2) Sense of urgency of the crisis (e.g. Sweden and Germany may perceive Russia more as a mid term than short term threat , allowing them to proceed more carefully in procurement , while Poland and Finland have had to prepare also for the short term . UK and France may see Russia as a long term threat due to geographic distance
3) Political attitudes towards the war and preferences . Governments have also other uses for public money.
European countries with large defence industries (e.g. Germany, France and Sweden ) are likely to prefer domestic acquisitions , while US defence industry benefits thanks to its dominant market position.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.0600 despite soft EU inflation
EUR/USD extended its rebound beyond 1.0600 on Friday. Although the data from the Eurozone showed that HICP inflation softened at a faster pace than anticipated in September, the Euro managed to preserve its strength. Investors await US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2250 as USD correction continues
GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday's recovery gains and advanced toward 1.2250 on Friday. The data from the UK confirmed that the real GDP expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis in Q2. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature August PCE inflation report.
Gold extends recovery, trades above $1,870
Following a sharp four-day decline, Gold price started to edge higher and rose above $1,870 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to retreat toward 4.5%, helping XAU/USD hold its ground ahead of key US inflation data.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Can the Bank of Japan stop the fall of the Yen?
The Japanese yen continues to exhibit weakness against various currencies, as the strengthening dollar has propelled the USD/JPY rate to approach historical highs, notably nearing the 151.7 mark. Prominent figures within the Japanese government and the Central Bank have consistently expressed concerns about the yen's current volatility.