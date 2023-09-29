Share:

Summary of findings

While defence budgets have grown overall in NATO members , the growth has centered around few nations: Germany, Eastern Central Europe ( Poland, Hungary, Romania etc.), and Finland. This investment boosts arms production, research, construction and employment, leading to an increase in public spending and GDP.

Somewhat surprisingly, a few members have increased their budgets very little or not at all , e.g., UK, Italy , France, and Norway although UK and Norway already had large defence budgets compared to neighbours before the war

At least in 2022, first year of the war , spending increased little outside Europe (+13%): Africa 6%, Americas +0%, Asia +3%, and Middle East +4%. This highlights the fact that the war is not perceived as a global , but rather a European crisis

Big differences exist between countries in how fast additional funds are channeled to new investments . For example Poland has been extremely quick in their military purchases , while Germany has proceeded more slowly . Possible explanations include

1) Amount of red tape and inefficiencies in procurement

2) Sense of urgency of the crisis (e.g. Sweden and Germany may perceive Russia more as a mid term than short term threat , allowing them to proceed more carefully in procurement , while Poland and Finland have had to prepare also for the short term . UK and France may see Russia as a long term threat due to geographic distance

3) Political attitudes towards the war and preferences . Governments have also other uses for public money.

European countries with large defence industries (e.g. Germany, France and Sweden ) are likely to prefer domestic acquisitions , while US defence industry benefits thanks to its dominant market position.

