Although the medium-term picture is mixed, I am looking for limited upside pressure in AUDCAD this morning to then take us lower in a BC leg of a larger Gartley formation.
The prime resistance zone on my system is seen at 0.9313. I hoping to catch this bus but with the knowledge I only want to go a few milers before I jump off!
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1870 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1870, turning positive for the day. The dollar is retreating with US yields, in an extended response to Friday's Nonfarm PAyrolls. Upbeat eurozone PMIs underpin the euro. Liquidity is thin due to a bank holiday in the US.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3850 amid reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, benefiting from UK PM's Johnson's insistence of removing restrictions on July 19, despite an increase in covid cases. An upgrade to June's Services PMI and a Brexit truce also help sterling. The dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1795 to retake $1800 and beyond
Gold makes another towards $1800 as the US dollar meets fresh supply. Investors reassess Friday’s US NFP report amid holiday-thinned trading.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.