The Euro pushed higher during the ECB meeting yesterday. I know consider this be in a positive cycle.
EURUSD is holding inside the Ending Wedge pattern offering a mildly bullish bias. Bespoke support levels are below the current price.
EURAUD and I am looking for a push higher to complete a bearish Crab pattern.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD accumulates minor losses below 1.1850 amid risk-off mood. The ECB has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% after concluding its special strategy meeting. The US dollar is recovering ground after Thursday's sell-off.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3750 amid disappointing UK data
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground, heading towards 1.3750 amid downbeat UK monthly GDP and manufacturing data. The covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar. Brexit headlines also weigh on the cable.
XAU/USD extends its struggle above $1800 amid risk recovery
Gold price is struggling to hold ground above $1800 once again, as the US Treasury yields extend the rebound amid a recovery in the risk sentiment.
SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await
SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.