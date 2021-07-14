The USD has moved lower from bespoke resistance. This has resulted in EURUSD moving higher.

I am looking for a breakout of the wedge formation with a move towards 1.1975, wedge target. I believe dips should be bought.

 

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell

EUR/USD has surpassed 1.18 after Fed Chair Powell's prepared remarks push back against imminent tapering of bond buys. The dollar is down across the board. He also focuses on the role of reopening in pushing inflation higher. In parallel, US PPI beat estimates. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data

GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.

XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets

Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.

Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch

Shiba Inu price is currently treading water above two critical support areas, awaiting a 50% run-up. The recently launched ShibaSwap DEX is a key factor in making or breaking the meme coin.

Bank of Canada Preview: QE taper to pave the way for a stronger CAD

Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to reduce weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion. A hawkish BoC policy outlook is likely to provide a boost to CAD. A daily close below 1.2425 could open the for additional USD/CAD losses.

