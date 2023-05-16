Share:

Oil prices

Brent has sold off by 13% over the last month as weak global manufacturing data have fueled recession fears, and the activity data from China did little to assuage those fears. Still, according to the IEA, flourishing Chinese demand amid an imminent supply crunch should see prices higher this year.

Services have been doing the heavy lifting this year as growth in goods sectors has sharply underperformed growth in the services sector in the US over the past couple of years. And this divergence has recently become visible in China, too, as the April official and Caixin manufacturing PMIs fell below 50 and April IP missed expectations, while the services sector continues to reopen strong.

The prominent role of services in oil demand primarily reflects the nearly 2/3 share of services in global GDP, and the sector is still thriving. The actual consumer spending on services remains well below its pre-pandemic trend in most major economies, especially in China, and this could pick up with some policy support from the PBoC.

Despite a more bullish forward outlook view implied by the agency reports, oil prices tumbled lower in the US session as the solid US core retail sales offered up the worst of both worlds. The robust data raises the odds of another Fed hike, but more surprisingly, in the sales data, gasoline station receipts shrank despite higher fuel prices, suggesting some pullback in driving.