- Equities turn lower as US Mid-Term results begin to roll in, indicating a much tighter race than expected.

- In US Mid-Term results, Democrat Fetterman said to have won Pennsylvania Senate race (1st potentially flipped state); Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin Senate races remain uncalled; Georgia Senate race likely to go a run-off race slated for Dec 6th; In the House of Representatives, Republicans projected to win but race much closer than expected; Fiscal policy gridlock on any new legislation will likely prevail.

- Emerging European officials expressed opinion on EU fiscal policy ahead of European Commission's announcement of fiscal reforms. Speculation ahead of official release suggests Commission to drop 'one size fits all' approach to cutting debt, and instead allow country-specific amendments. The change has been teased for months, with Germany expressing friction to the idea.

- Markets await completion of US Mid-Term results today and US CPI tomorrow to dictate sentiment.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng underperforming at -1.20%. EU indices are -0.2% to -0.9% lower. US futures are -0.5%. Gold -0.4%, DXY +0.3%; Commodity: Brent -0.6%, WTI -0.7%, UK Nat Gas +0.4%; Crypto: BTC -10%, ETH -19%.

Asia

- China Oct CPI Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.4%e v 2.8% prior; PPI Y/Y: -1.3% v -1.6%e.

- Japan Sept BoP Current Account: ¥909.3B v ¥250Be; Adj Current Account: ¥670.7B v ¥0.0Be.

- Japan Oct Eco Watchers Current Survey: 49.9 v 50.0e; Outlook Survey: 46.4 v 50.1e.

Ukraine conflict

- Ukraine Security Council official stated that the main condition of Ukraine President Zelenskiy for talks with Russia is restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Europe

- ECB's Wunsch (Belgium, hawk) stated that the pandemic stimulus did not spur the current inflation situation. View of terminal rate a 3% might be optimistic. Monetary-policy response would ultimately depend on the severity of the coming economy slowdown.

- UK PM Sunak said to be considering raising top income tax rate in the UK.

Energy

- European Commission said to have told countries that there is no way to create gas price cap as requested by EU leaders at Oct 20-21st summit.

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +5.6M v -6.5M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.78% at 418.30, FTSE -0.22% at 7,289.75, DAX -0.85% at 13,572.00, CAC-40 -0.46% at 6,411.90, IBEX-35 -0.03% at 7,996.48, FTSE MIB -0.17% at 23,654.00, SMI -0.03% at 10,823.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.50%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indies open mixed with a downward bias and fell further as the session wore on; better performing sectors include utilities and financials; technology and materials sectors among those trending lower; utilities supported and oil & gas subsector under pressure following drop in Brent price; apparel subsector weight on by Adidas cutting guidance for a second time; Baloise and USB expand their partnership; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Beyond Meat, Telecom Italia, DR Horton and Hanesbrands.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Adidas [ADS.DE] +1% (earnings; cuts outlook again; to use Yeezy design rights), Ahold Delhaize [AD.NL] +1% (earnings), Marks & Spencer [MKS.UK] -3.5% (earnings), J.D. Wetherspoon [JDW.UK] -8% (trading update).

- Financials: Commerzbank [CBK.DE] -5% (earnings), Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -1.5% (issuance).

- Industrials: Airbus [AIR.FR] -1% (deliveries).

- Utilities: E.ON [EOAN.DE] -2% (earnings), Veolia Environnement [VIE.FR] -1.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- Italy Econ Min Giorgetti stated that govt would follow prudent fiscal policy aimed at reduction of debt.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Financial Stability Report: Risks had increased and challenges seen to stability. Banking sector exposure to commercial property is the largest risk.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Financial Stability Report noted that the banking sector could withstand a “sharp contraction” without having to resort to a tightening of lending that would amplify a downturn.

- Hungary PM Chief of Staff Gulyas stated that the Cabinet considered inflation to be a top concern.

- Czech Finance Ministry updated its economic outlook which raised 2022 GDP growth from 2.2% to 2.4% while cutting the 2023 GDP from +1.1% to -0.2% (contraction). Cut its 2022 Avg CPI from 16.2% to 15.0% while raising the 2023 Avg CPI from 8.8% to 9.5%.

- RBA's Bullock stated that saw good reasons to think nearing peak of inflation cycle, but expected further rate hikes needed to meet CPI target. Reiterates RBA stance that size and timing of future rate rises will depend on data.

- Fed’s Williams stated that longer-run inflation expectations remain stable.

- IEA's Birol reiterates view that OPEC+ might need to rethink its output cut decision.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was on some soft footing as the US mid-term elections results filtered in. Dealers contemplated whether US interest rates expectations had now gone as high as they could go. Such conclusions could have implications for further USD strength with the same potentially true of the U.S. currency. Focus now turns to upcoming US CPI data on Thursday.

- EUR/USD at 1.0070 in the session..

- USD/JPY at 145.60 area by mid-session.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Sept Private Sector Production M/M: +1.2% v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: 5.0% v 4.3% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Sept Industrial Orders M/M: +2.3% v -4.0% prior; Y/Y: +4.8 % v -0.4% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Sept Industry Production Value Y/Y: 4.1% v 2.4% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: 6.0% v 4.7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Sept Household Consumption M/M: -0.1% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.7% prior.

- (NO) Norway Q3 Average Monthly Earnings Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.3% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Sept Current Account Balance (DKK): 38.3B v 39.5B prior; Trade Balance: 6.6B v 4.0B prior.

- (HU) Hungary Oct CPI M/M: 2.0% v 1.6%e; Y/Y: 21.1% v 21.0%e; Core CPI Y/Y: 22.3% v 20.7% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Sept Prelim Trade Balance: -€0.6B v -€1.6B prior.

- (HU) Hungary Oct YTD Budget Balance (HUF): -2.590T v -2.692T prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR220B vs. INR220B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.75B in 0.875% July 2033 green Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.712% v1.951 % prior; bid-to-cover: 2.25x v 2.37x prior; Tail: 1.1bps v 1.6bps prior.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK12.5B vs. SEK12.5B indicated in 3-month bills; Avg Yield: 1.5823% v 1.4167% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.56x v 1.85x prior.

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 1.75% Feb 2027 Bonds; Avg Yield: 3.52% v 2.74% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.72x v 3.40x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 1.7% Aug 2032 Bunds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- -06:00 (IE) Ireland Sept Industrial Production M/M: No est v 16.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.4% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q3 Unemployment Rate: No est v 5.7% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Sept Trade Balance: No est v -€3.5B prior.

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction (if any).

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 2027, 2032 and 2037 Bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Nov 4th: No est v -0.5% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Oct CPI M/M: 0.6%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 8.5%e v 8.7% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Oct CPI Core M/M: 0.7%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 8.4%e v 8.3% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Sept Retail Sales M/M: +0.3%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.8%e v 1.6% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Sept Broad Retail Sales M/M: +0.7%e v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: +0.3%e v -0.7% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Oct Official Reserve Assets: No est v $540.7B prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Oct Minutes.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (UK) BOE's Haskel.

- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Base Rate by 25bps to 7.00%.

- 10:00 (US) Sept Final Wholesale Inventories M/M: 0.8%e v 0.8% prelim; Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 0.1% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Oct CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 12.8%e v 13.7% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Oct CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 17.1% prior.

- 11:00 (US) Fed’s Barkin.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 5 Year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Oct M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.2%e v 3.3% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.8%e v 2.9% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Nov Consumer Inflation Expectation: No est v 5.4% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Oct RICS House Price Balance: 19%e v 32% prior.

- 21:00 (JP) Japan Oct Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: No est v 6.5% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Q3 GDP Q/Q: +0.7%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 6.1%e v 7.4% prior.

- 22:00 (TH) Thailand Oct Consumer Confidence: No est v 44.6 prior.