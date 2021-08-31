Mid-day market update: Zoom shares drop after Q2 results, AC immune shares surge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.01% to 35,396.15 while the NASDAQ fell 0.25% to 15,227.25. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.09% to 4,524.67.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,058,680 cases with around 638,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,768,880 cases and 438,560 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,752,280 COVID-19 cases with 579,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 217,238,050 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,511,600 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares gained 0.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included LendingClub Corporation LC 9.45%, up 9% and SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT 8.55% up 8%.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Designer Brands Inc. DBI 7.97% reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Designer Brands posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, beating market estimates of $0.24 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $817.30 million, versus estimates of $751.21 million.

Equities Trading UP

AC Immune SA ACIU 32.49% shares shot up 43% to $9.98. AC Immune and its collaborating partner Genentech, part of Roche Holdings, announced topline data from Phase 2 study evaluating semorinemab in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). Semorinemab met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11 (cognitive scale). The second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL (functional scale), was not met.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN 22.63% got a boost, shooting 24% to $0.6936 in reaction to the selection of SON-1410 as a development candidate for melanoma and renal cancers.

Spok Holdings, Inc. SPOK 22.97% shares were also up, gaining 22% to $9.60. Spok Holdings confirmed Acacia Research’s proposal to acquire Spok for $10.75 per share in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. SQBG 50.29% shares tumbled 45% to $6.60. Sequential Brands Group commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM 16.19% were down 15% to $293.98. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.

Focus Universal Inc. FCUV 22.97% was down, falling 17% to $5.50. Focus Universal priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $68.71, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,815.40.

Silver traded up 0.2% Tuesday to $24.06 while copper fell 0.1% to $4.3710.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.53%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.69% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.69%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.66%, French CAC 40 fell 0.45% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.41%.

The Eurozone consumer price inflation rose to 3.0% year-over-year in August, compared to 2.2% in the prior month. Annual inflation rate in Italy rose to 2.1% in August from 1.9% in July, while Italian economy grew 2.7% on quarter during the three months to June.

Spain's current account surplus shrank to EUR 0.28 billion in June from EUR 2.08 billion in the year-ago month. Annual inflation rate in France surged to 1.9% in August from 1.2% a month ago, while quarterly economic growth was revised higher to 1.1% during the second quarter.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index jumped 16.6% year-over-year during the first four weeks of August.

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index rose at a record rate of 19.1% year-over-year in June.

The FHFA house price index rose 1.6% in June.

The Chicago Business Barometer declined to 66.8 in August from 73.4 in July.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index fell to 113.1 in August from previous reading of 125.1.