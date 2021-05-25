Mid-Day Market Update: US stocks turn lower; Provention Bio shares surge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.16% to 34,337.29 while the NASDAQ fell 0.16% to 13,638.63. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.20% to 4,188.77.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,144,090 cases with around 590,570 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,948,870 cases and 307,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,120,750 COVID-19 cases with 449,850 deaths. In total, there were at least 167,357,750 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,474,910 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Real estate shares climbed 0.2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Nam Tai Property Inc. NTP 7.87%, up 4%, and Stratus Properties Inc. STRS 0.92%, up 4%.
In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell 1.9%.
Top Headline
AutoZone, Inc. AZO 1.88% reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday.
AutoZone posted quarterly earnings of $26.48 per share, exceeding market estimates of $20.14 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.70 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $3.26 billion.
Equities Trading UP
The Joint Corp. JYNT 17.76% shares shot up 19% to $68.95 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
Shares of SemiLEDs Corporation LEDS 19.95% got a boost, shooting 21% to $9.58 following reports indicating equipment billings increased 50% in April compared to the prior year's period.
Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB 26.82% shares were also up, gaining 19% to $9.49. FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss Provention Bio’s BLA for teplizumab intravenous infusion, for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes mellitus in at-risk individuals. The FDA will release a briefing document prepared by FDA staffers that will provide background and other information for deliberation by the FDA panel.
Equities Trading DOWN
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. ACHV 15.39% shares tumbled 13% to $7.56 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2.9 million at $7 per share, representing a discount of 19% from the last close price of $8.61.
Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY 15.11% were down 11% to $73.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE 7.45% was down, falling 15% to $8.25 after the company reported a wider loss for the first quarter.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $66.05, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,892.10.
Silver traded up 0.3% Tuesday to $27.975 while copper fell 0.4% to $4.5060.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.18%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.19% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.31%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.14%, French CAC 40 fell 0.06% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.14%.
German economy contracted 1.8% on quarter during the three months to March, while Ifo Business Climate indicator climbed to 99.2 in May from 96.6 a month ago. Spain's producer price inflation surged 12.8% year-over-year in April.
Economics
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index jumped 13.2% year-over-year during the first three weeks of May.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 13.3% year-over-year in March.
The FHFA house price index rose 1.4% in March.
Sales of new single family houses dropped 5.9% to an annualized rate of 863,000 in April.
The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 117.2 in May.
The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index increased to 18 in May from 17 in each of the last two months.
The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.
GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session.
Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls catch a breather around $1,900, recently easing to $1,898.72, following a notable rise to refresh multi-day high, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1
Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.
RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings at its meeting on Wednesday, taking into account improving economic performance, the country’s nascent vaccination campaign and concerns over the new Indian covid variant.