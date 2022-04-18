U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Monday.
The Dow traded down 0.39% to 34,317.66 while the NASDAQ fell 0.93% to 13,226.95. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 4,372.00.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Camber Energy, Inc., up 22% and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust up 12%.
In trading on Monday, health care shares fell 0.9%.
Top Headline
Bank of America Corp reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
The bank reported quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.74 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $23.20 billion, versus expectations of $23.11 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Casa Systems, Inc. shares shot up 68% to $6.52 after the company announced a multi-year contract with Verizon to provide 5G core network functions.
Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated got a boost, shooting 29% to $33.61 after the company announced it will be acquired by ArchiMed Group for $33.50 per share in cash.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. shares were also up, gaining 20% to $16.22. Forge Global Holdings named James H. Herbert, II to its Board of Directors, effective as of April 12.
Equities Trading DOWN
Nektar Therapeutics shares tumbled 34% to $4.0750. Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb Co jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo. Goldman Sachs downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from Neutral to Sell and announced a $3 price target.
Shares of DiDi Global Inc. were down 13% to $2.13 after the company announced a shareholders meeting to vote on voluntarily delisting the company's American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi Global said its total revenue dropped to 40.8 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, down from 46.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period.
TG Therapeutics, Inc. was down, falling 20% to $7.08 after the company announced it has voluntarily withdrawn the BLA/sNDA for U2 for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $107.78, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,987.30.
Silver traded up 1.8% Monday to $26.17 while copper rose 1.8% to $4.8060.
Euro zone
Most of the European markets are closed today for the Easter Monday holiday.
Economics
The NAHB housing market index declined to 77 in April from 79 in March.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh 1-month lows, threatens 50-day SMA
The Australian dollar extends its losses below the 0.7400 mark, weighed by risk aversion, and threatens the 50-day SMA at 0.7330. Focus during the Asian session would be on the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest meeting minutes.
EUR/USD back under pressure as the dollar advances
US dollar gains momentum on Monday’s American session amid higher yields. EUR/USD is about to test the 2-year low of 1.0756, as a bearish path prevails.
Gold heads to mitigate the hourly bullsh impulse
The Gold Price continues to move in on a firm area of hourly support structure completing H1 H&S. Elevated inflation, recession risks and the Russia-Ukraine war continue to boost the precious meta's safe-haven appeal.
Bitcoin bulls try to make a comeback
Bitcoin price opens this week's trading session with bearish force, it has printed steep bearish engulfing candles on the 4-hour chart. Traders should keep a close eye out for a new bottom.
Bucks rules the roost in holiday-thinned trade
Major European markets were closed on Monday, making for generally quite subdued trading conditions for most of the day, albeit with flows picking up somewhat during US trade. The dollar traded firmly across the board against its major counterparts and the DXY hit its highest level since April 2020.