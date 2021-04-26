Mid-day market update: Proofpoint jumps following acquisition news; Fortuna Silver Mines shares slide

If you are looking to learn how to properly analyze stocks before trading them in order to consistently find winners, then click here to see how you can earn while you learn.
Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.14% to 34,092.01 while the NASDAQ rose 0.59% to 14,099.52. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.31% to 4,193.06.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 32,077,470 cases with around 572,200 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 17,313,160 cases and 195,120 deaths, while Brazil reported over 14,340,780 COVID-19 cases with 390,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 147,238,540 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,110,510 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financial shares climbed by 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN 26.74%, up 27%, and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. FBC 7.38%, up 8%.
In trading on Monday, consumer staples shares fell 0.9%.
Top Headline
Lennox International Inc. LII 3.75% reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
Lennox reported quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.31 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $931.00 million, versus expectations of $790.95 million.
Lennox International raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $10.55-$11.15 to $11.40-$12.00.
The company also raised sales growth guidance from 4-8% to 7-11%.
Equities Trading UP
Proofpoint, Inc. PFPT 31.27% shares shot up 31% to $172.99. Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo Advantage inked an agreement to acquire cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint in an all-cash transaction valuing Proofpoint at $12.3 billion. Proofpoint also reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH 76.06% got a boost, shooting 50% to $6.41 after the company announced the full details of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for Acute Schizophrenia. Brilaroxazine demonstrated high affinity and selectivity for key serotonin receptors (5-HT1A/2A/2B/7) through its combination of potent affinity and selectivity for target receptors implicated for schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms.
Ocugen, Inc. OCGN 27.52% shares were also up, gaining 24% to $11.94 after the White House announced it would immediately make available specific raw materials needed by India to make Covid-19 vaccines. Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd., will charge as much as double its main rival AstraZeneca for its vaccines in India.
Check out these big movers of the day
Equities Trading DOWN
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 8.26% shares tumbled 8% to $6.03 after reporting quarterly financial and operating results.
Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI 5.84% were down 7% to $17.84 after the company issued weak FY21 earnings guidance.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM 15.59% was down, falling 15% to $6.57. Fortuna Silver Mines and Roxgold entered into a merger agreement.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $61.68, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,779.30.
Silver traded up 0.5% Monday to $26.21 while copper rose 2% to $4.4245.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.29%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.87% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.12%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.32% London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.37% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.52%.
German Ifo Business Climate indicator increased slightly to 96.8 in April from the previous month's level of 96.6. Spain's producer price inflation increased to 6.3% year-over-year in March.
Economics
US durable goods orders rose 0.5% for March.
The Dallas Fed manufacturing index increased 8.4 points to 37.3 in April.
The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?