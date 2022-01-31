Mid-day market update: NASDAQ tops 14,000; bassett furniture industries shares surge

US stocks gained on the final trading day of January, with the Nasdaq Composite surging above the 14,000 mark on Monday.
Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 34,755.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.93% to 14,035.89. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.77% to 4,466.18.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares jumped 1.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET+30.9%+ Free Alerts, up 26% and Arrival ARVL+29.9%+ Free Alerts up 23%.
In trading on Monday, consumer staples shares dipped 0.4%.
Top Headline
Trane Technologies plc TT-1.34%+ Free Alerts reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Trane Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $1.31 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.57 billion, versus estimates of $3.55 billion.
Trane Technologies said it sees FY22 EPS of $6.95 to $7.15, versus expectations of $6.97 per share.
Equities Trading UP
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. AKTS+20.0%+ Free Alerts shares shot up 18% to $5.94 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced five new Wi-Fi design wins. Akoustis sees Q3 revenue growth of 25% Q/Q.
Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN+31.7%+ Free Alerts got a boost, shooting 39% to $3.19 after the company announced it signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks for distribution across 6 states in the United States.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET+30.9%+ Free Alerts shares were also up, gaining 27% to $17.73 after J.B. Hunt announced it will acquire the company's Zenith Freight Lines for $87 million. The company also issued preliminary Q4 results.
Equities Trading DOWN
Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP-52.5%+ Free Alerts shares tumbled 54% to $1.0161 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
Shares of Eros STX Global Corporation ESGC-22.9%+ Free Alerts were down 33% to $0.1916. ErosSTX reported a reverse stock split.
AppHarvest, Inc. APPH-7.65%+ Free Alerts was down, falling 15% to $2.8901. AppHarvest reported preliminary FY21 net sales and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of guidance.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $86.86, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,796.90.
Silver traded up 0.8% Monday to $22.48 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.2985.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.98%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.14%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.14%. The German DAX surged 1.1%, French CAC 40 gained 0.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.14%.
Spanish retail trade dropped 2.3% year-over-year in December following a revised 5.1% increase in the prior month, while annual inflation rate eased to 6% in January.
Economics
The Dallas Fed manufacturing index dropped to 2 in January from a revised level of 7.8 in December.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
Data on farm prices for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
