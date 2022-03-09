Mid-day market update: Nasdaq surges 375 points, Bumble shares spike higher

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq surging 375 points on Wednesday.
The Dow traded up 2% to 33,284.15 while the NASDAQ rose 2.93% to 13,170.68. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.33% to 4,267.93.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financials shares climbed by 3.7% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG +22.8%, up 26% and Silvergate Capital Corporation SI +17.29% up 19%.
In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell by 1.4%.
Top Headline
Campbell Soup Company CPB +1.02% reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations.
Campbell Soup posted quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, in-line with analysts’ estimates of $0.69 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $2.21 billion, versus expectations of $2.24 billion.
Campbell said it sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.75-$2.85, versus analysts’ estimates of $2.79
Equities Trading UP
Bumble Inc. BMBL +44.24% shares shot up 47% to $24.50 after the company reported Q4 results, which showed a 29% increase in Bumble App paying users. Bumble App revenue increased 42.2% year over year.
Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS +38.52% got a boost, shooting 41% to $9.49 after the company announced it has signed a multi-launch agreement with SpaceX for planned direct-to-cell phone connectivity.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT +132.51% shares were also up, gaining 70% to $2.0450. Benchmark initiated coverage on Direct Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
Equities Trading DOWN
Natera, Inc. NTRA -36.16% shares tumbled 32% to $37.00 after Hindenburg Research issued a short report on the stock.
Shares of Cricut, Inc. CRCT -20.37% were down 27% to $10.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Invacare Corporation IVC -28.15% was down, falling 24% to $1.78 following Q4 results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 4.1% to $118.61, while gold traded down 1.8% to $2,005.90.
Silver traded down 1.6% Wednesday to $26.460 while copper fell 2.3% to $4.6030.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 3.98%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 2.57%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index jumped 4.26%. The German DAX jumped 6.76%, French CAC 40 climbed 6.25% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index surged 6.15%.
Industrial production in Italy fell 3.4% from a month ago in January, while payroll employment in the France’s private sector increased by 0.6% to 20.06 million in the fourth quarter.
Economics
The number of job openings in the fell to 11.263 million in January versus a revised 11.448 million in the prior month.
US crude-oil inventories dropped 1.9 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
