Mid-day market update: NASDAQ down 2%; Biophytis shares Spike higher

US stocks traded lower after Meta Platforms, Inc. FB-26.0%+ Free Alerts reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a weak forecast.
Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.56% to 35,430.37 while the NASDAQ fell 2.04% to 14,122.90. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.15% to 4,536.38.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financials shares rose by 0.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL+9.30%+ Free Alerts, up 10% and EZCORP, Inc. up 8%.
In trading on Thursday, communication services shares tumbled by 4.4%.
Top Headline
Merck & Co Inc MRK-3.46%+ Free Alerts reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
Merck’s quarterly sales reached $13.52 billion, +24% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $13.16 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.80 also surpassed the analysts' estimate of $1.53 and up from $0.98 posted a year ago.
Merck expects FY22 sales of $56.1 billion - $57.6 billion, compared to the consensus of $56.64 billion. It expects an adjusted EPS of $7.12 and $7.27 (consensus $7.29).
Equities Trading UP
Biophytis SA BPTS+7.53%+ Free Alerts shares shot up 19% to $5.04. Biophytis received approval from the ANVISA (Brazilian health authority) for its Expanded Access Program (EAP) to treat hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 with Sarconeos (BIO101).
Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited BON+16.5%+ Free Alerts got a boost, shooting 20% to $3.9798 following FY21 results. Bon Natural Life reported FY21 earnings of $0.68 per share on sales of $25.5 million.
Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV+14.4%+ Free Alerts shares were also up, gaining 22% to $5.32 after the company announced it has reached an agreement with General Motors to be the first GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles.
Equities Trading DOWN
Meta Platforms, Inc. FB-26.0%+ Free Alerts shares tumbled 23% to $247.39 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issuing a weak forecast.
Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc RFP-22.4%+ Free Alerts were down 19% to $11.53 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
Snap Inc. SNAP-21.6%+ Free Alerts was down, falling 19% to $25.98 in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following fourth-quarter earnings results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $87.99, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,800.20.
Silver traded down 2.1% Thursday to $22.235 while copper fell 0.4% to $4.4765.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 1.36%, London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.28%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.07%. The German DAX fell 1.03%, French CAC 40 fell 1.16% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.78%.
The IHS Markit Eurozone services PMI slipped to 51.1 in January from a preliminary reading of 51.2. German services PMI rose to 52.2 in January from 48.7 in December, while French services PMI fell to 53.1 in January from 57.
Italy’s services PMI dropped to 48.5 in January from 53 in the previous month, while Spanish services PMI declined to 46.6 in January from 55.8.
Economics
US initial jobless claims dropped by 23,000 to 238,000 in the last week of January.
Nonfarm labor productivity increased an annualized 6.6% in the fourth quarter, while unit labor costs rose 0.3%.
The IHS Markit services PMI was revised higher to 51.2 in January from a preliminary level of 50.9.
US factory orders fell 0.4% for December.
The ISM services PMI dropped to 59.9 in January from 62.3 in December.
US natural-gas supplies dropped 268 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to multi-week highs above 1.1400 on ECB potential March recalibration
EUR/USD rose further and reached at 1.1411, the highest level since mid-January on Thursday amid a potential policy recalibration at the March meeting. The euro was already outperforming following ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. She didn't push back against market pricing of rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3600 on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction after dropping below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's press conference and was last seen posting modest daily gains near 1.3620. The dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors react to surprisingly hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde.
Gold Price Forecast: Holding above 1,800 without clear directional strength Premium
Central banks brought volatility to financial markets, with spot gold falling to $1,788.61 a troy ounce to quickly regain the 1,800 threshold.
Crypto sentiments rolls over as Meta shakes Nasdaq
The whole cryptocurrency space contained losses for now as Meta earnings issued a warning and rattled the Nasdaq index with losses in the ASIA PAC and European session.
Why are Netflix shares down 30% in 2022?
Netflix shares have tumbled 30% YTD, similar to its tech brethren, who have by-in-large, been facing huge downward pressure. For interest sake, NFLX was down 37% from its all-time high in November 2021.