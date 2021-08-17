Mid-day market update: monday.com jumps following strong Q2 results, Kubient shares plunge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 35,336.88 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 14,661.86. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.65% to 4,450.54.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,888,970 cases with around 622,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,250,670 cases and 432,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,378,570 COVID-19 cases with 569,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 207,882,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,372,550 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Health care shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM 2.15%, up 5% and CEL-SCI Corporation CVM 0.55% up 4%.
In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary fell 2.4%.
Top Headline
Walmart Inc. WMT 0.04% reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its second quarter on Tuesday.
Walmart reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.56 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $141.00 billion, versus estimates of $136.88 billion.
Walmart said it expects Q3 EPS of $1.30 to $1.40, versus analysts’ estimates of $1.31. The company also sees FY22 EPS of $6.20 to $6.35, compared to expectations of $6.02.
Equities Trading UP
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX 225.6% shares shot up 98% to $8.34 after the company received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the FDA regarding MMS019.
Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN 14.84% got a boost, shooting 16% to $11.13 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
monday.com Ltd. MNDY 18.54% shares were also up, gaining 21% to $297.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Equities Trading DOWN
WidePoint Corporation WYY 23.96% shares tumbled 22% to $5.41 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
Shares of Kubient Inc KBNT 24.33% were down 25% to $3.3513 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL 20.16% was down, falling 24% to $5.62 following weak Q2 sales.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $4.23, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,784.80.
Silver traded down 0.7% Tuesday to $23.63 while copper fell 2.2% to $4.23.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.17%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.55% and the German DAX 30 rose 0.05%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.44%, French CAC 40 fell 0.18% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.71%.
The UK unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in the second quarter from 4.9% in the previous period. Labor productivity in the UK declined 0.5% on quarter in the second quarter. The Eurozone economy grew 2.0% on quarter during the second quarter after recording contraction for two consecutive periods.
Economics
US retail sales dropped 1.1% in July following a revised 0.7% rise in June.
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index jumped 15.6% year-over-year during the first two weeks of August.
US industrial production increased 0.9% for July.
US business inventories rose 0.8% for June.
The NAHB housing market index fell to 75 in August.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 3:45 p.m. ET.
