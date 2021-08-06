Mid-day market update: Gold drops 2.5%, Sphere 3D shares spike higher

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.46% to 35,225.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.70% to 14,791.01. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,432.28.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,440,500 cases with around 615,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,856,750 cases and 426,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,066,580 COVID-19 cases with 560,700 deaths. In total, there were at least 200,939,770 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,267,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financial shares rose 2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD 7.65%, up 10% and HCI Group, Inc. HCI 17.86% up 18%.
In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares fell 0.7%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
Sphere 3D Corp. ANY 46.81% shares shot up 31% to $4.52 after the company inked an agreement with turnkey mining solutions provider Hertford Advisors Ltd to provide a six-month exclusive right to assume all of Hertford's rights to several bitcoin mining agreements.
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH 22.72% got a boost, shooting 21% to $14.11 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q2 sales.
Switch, Inc. SWCH 19.03% shares were also up, gaining 20% to $24.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DRNA 30.54% shares tumbled 35% to $24.79 after the company announced top-line results from the PHYOX2 pivotal clinical trial of nedosiran, which is in development as a once-monthly treatment for primary hyperoxaluria. Nedosiran is Dicerna's lead GalXC RNAi therapeutic candidate. The PHYOX2 clinical trial included participants with PH subtypes 1 and 2.
Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI 26% were down 25% to $2.43 after the company received an FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its marketing application for Rolontis (eflapegrastim) for neutropenia (low count of a type of white blood cell) in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.
iCAD, Inc. ICAD 26.1% was down, falling 29% to $10.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $68.42, while gold traded down 2.5% to $1,764.60.
Silver traded down 4.1% Friday to $24.255 while copper rose 0.3% to $4.3625.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.08%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.56% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.25%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.55% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 1.3%.
Payroll employment in the French private sector increased 1.2% to 19.75 million in the second quarter, while current account deficit shrank to EUR 0.5 billion in June.
Germany's industrial production dropped 1.3% in June, while house prices in the UK rose 7.6% year-over-year in July. Spain's industrial production growth dropped to 11.1% year-over-year in June versus a revised 25.0% growth in the prior month.
Economics
The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July 2021, while the unemployment rate dropped by 0.5%, according to Friday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report. That leaves the unemployment rate at 5.4%, the lowest it's been since the pandemic began in America in March 2020.
US wholesale inventories rose 1.1% for June.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Data on consumer credit for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
