Mid-day market update: ExOne rises following acquisition news, LifeStance Health shares plummet

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 35,369.96 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 14,766.11. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,443.23.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Health care shares rose 0.5% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT 6.14%, up 8% and BioNTech SE BNTX 6.97% up 8%.
In trading on Thursday, energy fell 1.5%.
Top Headline
The Producer Price Index rose 1% for July, following a 1% increase in the previous month. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 0.6% increase in prices.
Equities Trading UP
IEC Electronics Corp. IEC 46.97% shares shot up 47% to $15.33 after the company reported a merger deal with Creation Technologies for $15.35 per share in cash. The company also released Q3 results.
Shares of The ExOne Company XONE 42.4% got a boost, shooting 41% to $24.31 after Desktop Metal announced it will acquire ExOne. The ExOne also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS 56.3% shares were also up, gaining 55% to $1.9650 after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.
Equities Trading DOWN
MedAvail Holdings, Inc MDVL 52.41% shares tumbled 52% to $3.6150 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST 47.37% were down 48% to $11.36 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
GoHealth, Inc. GOCO 39.94% was down, falling 40% to $4.90 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Evercore ISI Group and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $68.94, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,749.30.
Silver traded down 1.7% Thursday to $23.090 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.3435.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.12%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.07% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.81%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.43%, French CAC 40 rose 0.39% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.39%.
Britain's gross domestic product increased 22.2% year-over-year in the second quarter, while industrial production dropped 0.7% in June. Imports to the UK rose 3.2% to a six-month high of GBP 51.26 billion, while exports declined 1.5% to GBP 48.74 billion in June.
Eurozone industrial production dropped 0.3% in June following a revised 1.1% drop in May. Italy's trade surplus shrank to EUR 5.681 billion in June from EUR 6.228 billion in the year-ago month.
Economics
US initial jobless claims declined to 375,000 in the week ending August 7th.
The Producer Price Index rose 1% for July, following a 1% increase in the previous month. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 0.6% increase in prices.
US natural-gas supplies climbed 49 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
