Mid-day market update: Dow tumbles over 300 points, Acer Therapeutics shares jump

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.92% to 33,997.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.49% to 14,362.47. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.75% to 4,313.33.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,950,080 cases with around 705,280 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,871,880 cases and 449,530 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,499,070 COVID-19 cases with 598,820 deaths. In total, there were at least 235,908,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,818,980 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares slipped by just 0.2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN +0.24% (Get Free Alerts for APRN), up 2.5% and Thorne HealthTech, Inc. THRN +0.16% (Get Free Alerts for THRN) up 3%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares dipped 2%.

Top Headline

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI +12.1% reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Acuity Brands reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.27 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.85 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $992.70 million versus expectations of $963.96 million.

Equities Trading UP

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR +47.77% shares shot up 55% to $3.83 after the company announced licensing option agreement with Pfizer for capsids generated from Voyager's RNA-driven TRACER screening technology.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER +17.65% got a boost, shooting 9% to $2.72. The FDA has accepted for review Acer Therapeutics and its partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding’s marketing application for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs).

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI +12.1% shares were also up, gaining 11% to $196.27 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Manchester United plc MANU +13.58% shares tumbled 14% to $16.92. Manchester United reported an offering of 9.5 million shares by selling shareholders Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust in a secondary equity offering.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. HOV +13.33% were down 15% to $81.43 as the company reduced its projections for the fourth quarter and full year.

Paltalk, Inc. PALT +15.19% was down, falling 15% to $7.01. Paltalk’s filing showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.9% to $77.47, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,757.40.

Silver traded down 0.8% Wednesday to $22.425 while copper fell 1.3% to $4.1395.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.86%, the Spanish Ibex Index declined 1.3% and the German DAX 30 declined 1.2%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.94%, French CAC 40 dipped 1.09% and Italy’s FTSE MIB dipped 1.04%.

Eurozone retail sales increased 0.3% from a month ago in August, while construction PMI climbed to 50.0 in September from 49.5 a month ago.

The IHS Markit/CIPS construction PMI for the UK dropped to 52.6 in September, while German construction PMI rose to 47.1 in September from 44.6 in August. Spain's industrial production rose 1.8% year-over-year in August versus a revised 3.3% growth in the previous month. French construction PMI increased to 48.9 in September from 44.9 in the earlier month.

Economics

Private businesses hired 568,000 workers in September versus a revised 340,000 gain in August.

US crude oil inventories climbed 2.346 million barrels in the week ending October 1, the Energy Information Administration said.