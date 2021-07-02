Mid-day market update: Dow surges over 100 points, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 34,747.45 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 14,594.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.47% to 4,340.12.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,680,520 cases with around 605,030 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,458,250 cases and 400,310 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,622,300 COVID-19 cases with 520,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 182,685,990 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,956,750 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Marin Software Incorporated MRIN 34.95%, up 36%, and Cerence Inc. CRNC 12.29%, up 12%.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 0.7%.

Top Headline

The US economy added 850,000 jobs in June, recording the strongest job growth in ten months. The US unemployment rate rose to 5.9% in June.

Equities Trading UP

Eco Wave Power Global AB WAVE 141.47% shares shot up 152% to $27.36. A 13G filing from Alpha Capital showed an 8.7% stake in company.

Shares of Alector, Inc. ALEC 60.37% got a boost, shooting 62% to $36.24. Alector and GlaxoSmithKline have announced a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.

TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT 44.79% shares were also up, gaining 42% to $8.43 after the company announced a new MRO partnership with Honeywell.

Equities Trading DOWN

Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM 35.37% shares tumbled 34% to $1.5077 after the company received a letter from the FDA regarding the sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid marketing application review for uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time..

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR 28.29% were down 28% to $61.50 after the company voluntarily paused the AROENaC1001 Phase 1/2 study evaluating ARO-ENaC for cystic fibrosis. The decision comes after receiving a preliminary update from an ongoing chronic toxicology study in rats that showed unexpected signals of local lung inflammation.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited ATHE 24.77% was down, falling 25% to $1.6123. Alterity Therapeutics Australia filing showed a proposed offering of 322,857,900 shares. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped around 65% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted a new US patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $75.16, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,783.50.

Silver traded up 1.6% Friday to $26.525 while copper rose 1% to $4.2770.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.26%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.34% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.3%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.03%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.01% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.01%.

French government budget deficit rose slightly to EUR 118.8 billion in January-May, from EUR 117.9 billion in the year-ago period. Spain’s unemployment declined by 166,911 from a month ago to 3.61 million in June.

Economics

The trade deficit increased to $71.2 billion in May from a revised $69.1 billion in the previous month.

US factory orders rose 1.7% in May following a revised 0.1% decline in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.