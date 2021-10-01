Mid-day market update: Dow surges 300 points, Omeros shares plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.88% to 34,141.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 14,465.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.58% to 4,332.44.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,459,970 cases with around 697,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,766,700 cases and 448,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,427,070 COVID-19 cases with 596,740 deaths. In total, there were at least 233,799,140 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,784,200 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped 2.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included PEDEVCO Corp. PED +12.14% (Get Free Alerts for PED), up 12% and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP +9.81% (Get Free Alerts for TNP) up 10%.
In trading on Friday, health care shares fell 0.5%.
Top Headline
The ISM manufacturing PMI rose to 61.1 in September, versus analysts’ estimates of 59.6.
Equities Trading UP
Biomerica, Inc. BMRA +37.56% shares shot up 38% to $6.21. Biomerica entered into a Supplier Agreement with Walmart to sell its EZ Detect colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system.
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVIR +22.16% got a boost, shooting 22% to $42.86 following data from Merck & Co's investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir, which boosted sentiment for Atea Pharmaceutical's AT-527, an oral antiviral drug candidate.
SunPower Corporation SPWR +11.16% shares were also up, gaining 11% to $25.19. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 effective on Tuesday, October 5.
Equities Trading DOWN
Spire Global, Inc.. SPIR +42.7% shares tumbled 42% to $7.25. Spire Global, Inc. recently appointed Dr. Kevin Petty as Vice President of Weather.
Shares of Omeros Corporation OMER +41.99% were down 42% to $8.03 after the company announced the FDA notified it that they identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ADGI +36.51% was down, falling 35% to $27.39. Adagio Therapeutics recently announced new data from its COVID-19 antibody program.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $75.35, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,763.00.
Silver traded up 2.4% Friday to $22.575 while copper rose 2.3% to $4.1815.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.42%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.04% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.68%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.84%, French CAC 40 dropped 0.04% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.27%.
The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI for France dropped to 55 in September from 57.5 in the previous month, while Spain manufacturing PMI slipped to 58.1 in September from 59.5 in August.
Germany's retail sales increased 1.1% in August, while manufacturing PMI fell to 58.4 in September from a preliminary level of 58.5.
Economics
Personal spending increased 0.8% month-over-month in August, while personal income rose 0.2%.
The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 60.7 in September from a preliminary reading of 60.5.
Construction spending was virtually unchanged at an annual rate of $1.584 trillion in August.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was revised higher to 72.8 in September from a preliminary level of 71.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
