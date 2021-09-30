Mid-day market update: Dow drops over 300 points, Virgin Galactic shares jump

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.97% to 34,056.76 while the NASDAQ fell 0.09% to 14,499.45. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.58% to 4,334.04.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,349,440 cases with around 695,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,739,980 cases and 448,060 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,399,540 COVID-19 cases with 596,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 233,286,300 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,774,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped 0.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Lizhi Inc. LIZI +12.32% (Get Free Alerts for LIZI), up 11% and Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ +5.56% (Get Free Alerts for SJ) up 5%.
In trading on Thursday, consumer staples shares fell 1.2%.
Top Headline
CarMax, Inc. KMX +11.47% reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.
CarMax reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.89 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $7.99 billion, versus expectations of $6.85 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE +10.99% shares shot up 12% to $25.28 after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July.
Shares of Onion Global Limited OG +25.15% got a boost, shooting 27% to $8.65. Onion Global announced plans to launch the "LUCA Elite Club" events in its KOC community to enhance distribution channel efficiency.
AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO +11.47% shares were also up, gaining 12% to $26.19 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL +29.58% shares tumbled 29% to $1.36 after the company reported pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.
Shares of Volta Inc. VLTA +23.18% were down 26% to $8.33. Volta yesterday announced two new patents for EV charging station innovations.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY +23.78% was down, falling 24% to $16.93 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $75.08, while gold traded up 2.2% to $1,761.70.
Silver traded up 3% Thursday to $22.125 while copper fell 2.3% to $4.1020.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.07%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.7% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.45%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.18%, French CAC 40 dropped 0.38% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.05%.
Annual house price growth in the UK eased to 10% in September from 11% in the prior month, while current account deficit shrank to GBP 8.6 billion in the June quarter from GBP 8.8 billion in the prior period. The British economy grew by 5.5% on quarter during the third quarter.
German unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in August unchanged from August’s 16-month low level. Annual inflation rate in France rose to 2.1% in September from 1.9% in August, while Spain's retail sales fell 0.9% from a year ago in August.
Economics
The US economy grew at a rate of 6.7% on quarter during the second quarter.
US initial jobless claims increased rose for a third consecutive week to 362,000 in the week ending September 25.
Corporate profits rose 10.5% to a record high of $2.44 trillion during the second quarter.
The Chicago PMI fell to 64.7 for September from 66.8 in August.
US natural-gas supplies climbed 88 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 2021 lows on dollar strength as Powell speaks
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, marginally above the new 2021 lows. Fed Chair Powell said that he expects some relief in inflation in the first half of 2022. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP came out at 6.7%, a small beat.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, back closer to $1,750
Gold reversed an early North American session dip closer to multi-week lows and shot back above the $1,740 level in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready to rally after launching 10,000 NFTs on ShibaSwap
Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?