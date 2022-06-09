U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 150 points on Thursday.
The Dow traded down 0.46% to 32,759.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.48% to 12,028.69. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.46% to 4,096.76.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included JOANN Inc., up 9% and Signet Jewelers Limited up 10%.
In trading on Thursday, financials shares fell 1%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
Applied UV, Inc. shares shot up 62% to $2.8650 after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals.
Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. got a boost, shooting 20% to $1.5425 after the company announced that the FDA has agreed to consider its plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. shares were also up, gaining 18% to $0.2830 after the company announced results from a preclinical combination study of SON-1010 with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition.
Equities Trading DOWN
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares tumbled 18% to $14.02 after reporting Q1 results. Wells Fargo maintained PagSeguro Digital with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $23 to $21.
Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. were down 23% to $11.08. Forge announced redemption of public warrants.
Skillsoft Corp. was down, falling 15% to $5.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $121.86, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,845.40.
Silver traded down 2.1% to $21.63 on Thursday while copper fell 1.5% to $4.3860.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.04%, London’s FTSE 100 slipped 1.14% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.09%. The German DAX dropped 1.37%, French CAC 40 fell 1.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 1.59%.
Payroll employment in the France’s private sector increased by 0.3% to 20.60 million in the first quarter.
Economics
US initial jobless claims rose by 27,000 to 229,000 in the week ended June 4th, the highest level since mid-January. Analysts, however, were expecting a reading of 210,000 for the latest week.
The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
