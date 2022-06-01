U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Wednesday.
Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.65% to 32,776.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.29% to 12,045.95. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,105.43.
Leading and lagging sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI, up 13% and Borr Drilling Limited BORR up 10%.
In trading on Wednesday, financials shares fell 1.9%.
Top headline
The ISM manufacturing PMI unexpectedly climbed to 56.1 in May from 55.4 in the previous month and beating analysts’ estimates of 54.5.
Equities trading up
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares shot up 80% to $4.3818 after the company announced the USPTO issued a patent to the company titled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses." After the market closed on Tuesday, Tonix also announced a $12.5 million share repurchase program.
Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT got a boost, shooting 43% to $0.7865 after the company announced entry into agreements that include a $25 million investment by G42 Investments.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares were also up, gaining 47% to $2.1501. Helius Medical Technologies announced the launch of patient therapy access program for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator.
Equities trading down
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares tumbled 20% to $5.06 after the company announced a common stock offering of 10 million shares.
Shares of Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ were down 24% to $3.03 after the company reported a $12 million offering.
Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS was down, falling 18% to $20.83 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst restimates.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $116.13, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,845.80.
Silver traded up 0.4% to $21.765 on Wednesday while copper rose 0.5% to $4.3175.
Eurozone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.76%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.61% and Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.96%. The German DAX gained 0.3%, French CAC 40 fell 0.34% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 0.64%.
The unemployment rate in the Eurozone came in unchanged at a record low of 6.8% in April, the same as in the earlier month, while manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 54.6 in May versus an initial reading of 54.4. UK’s manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.6 in May from 55.8 in April, while German manufacturing PMI rose to 54.8 in May from 54.6 in April.
The S&P Global French manufacturing PMI dropped to a 7-month low of 54.6 in May, while Italy’s manufacturing PMI slipped to 51.9 in May. The S&P Global Spanish manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.8 in May from 53.3 in the previous month.
Economics
The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 57 in May versus a preliminary reading of 57.5.
The ISM manufacturing PMI unexpectedly climbed to 56.1 in May from 55.4 in the previous month and beating analysts’ estimates of 54.5.
The number of job openings fell to 11.400 million in April from a revised record high level of 11.855 million in March.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
