Mid-day market update: Crude oil surges 5%, Staffing 360 Solutions shares plunge

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.77% to 35,391.72 while the NASDAQ rose 1.35% to 14,912.95. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.95% to 4,484.08.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,711,150 cases with around 628,500 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,449,300 cases and 434,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,570,890 COVID-19 cases with 574,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 211,921,920 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,433,550 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose 3.7% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Bristow Group Inc. VTOL 14.85%, up 14% and Peabody Energy Corporation BTU 10.91% up 10%.
In trading on Monday, utilities fell 1.1%.
Top Headline
Pfizer Inc PFE 2.5% agreed to acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL 188.26% for $18.50 per share, equivalent to an implied equity value of $2.26 billion.
The offer price represents a 118% premium to the 60-day weighted average price for Trillium.
Equities Trading UP
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. TRIL 188.26% shares shot up 188% to $17.54 after the company announced it will be acquired by Pfizer for $18.50 per share, implying an equity value of $2.26 billion.
Shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS 47.14% got a boost, shooting 45% to $5.57. The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Vivos Therapeutics’ mmRNA (modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance) obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) device.
City Office REIT, Inc. CIO 24.96% shares were also up, gaining 25% to $16.08 after the company announced the sale of its Life Science assets for $576 million. RBC Capital maintained City Office REIT with an Outperform and raised the price target from $16 to $19.
Equities Trading DOWN
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF 15.48% shares tumbled 16% to $1.7150 after the company announced a 1.36 million share stock offering priced at $2.10 per share.
Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC 26.41% were down 24% to $14.60 after jumping over 200% on Friday. Regencell Bioscience reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
Youdao, Inc. DAO 8.46% was down, falling 12% to $8.88. Youdao is expected to report Q2 results on August 31, 2021.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 5.2% to $65.37, while gold traded up 1.2% to $1,804.60.
Silver traded up 2.2% Monday to $23.61 while copper rose 2.1% to $4.2250.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.7%, the Spanish Ibex Index gained 0.65% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.32%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4%, French CAC 40 rose 1.04% and Italy’s FTSE MIB climbed 0.49%.
The IHS Markit Eurozone services PMI declined slightly to 59.7 in August from 59.8 in the previous month, while manufacturing PMI dropped to 61.5 from 62.8. German composite PMI fell to 60.6 in August from 62.4 in July, while French composite PMI dropped to 55.9 in August from 56.6.
UK’s services PMI fell to 55.5 in August from 59.6 a month ago, while manufacturing PMI slipped to 60.1 from 60.4.
Economics
The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to 0.53 in July from a revised reading of -0.01 in June.
The IHS Markit services PMI dipped to 55.2 in August, while manufacturing index declined to 61.20.
US existing home sales rose 2% to an annual rate of 5.99 million in July.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.1750 on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Investors are shrugging off weak US PMIs.
GBP/USD breaks above 1.37 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD has soared above 1.37, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
XAU/USD targets 200-day SMA at $1,810 as recovery continues
Gold broke out of last week's horizontal range on Monday. 200-day SMA forms the next significant resistance at $1,810. Broad-based USD weakness is helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum at the start of the week.
Binance coin to take over Cardano market share with explosive breakout to $700
BNB prepares to regain its position in the crypto market. Analysts have a bullish outlook on BNB in light of recent developments. Binance coin rally to $700 expected
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.