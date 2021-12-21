Mid-day market update: Crude oil rises 3%, Aldeyra Therapeutics shares slide

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.15% to 35,332.22 while the NASDAQ rose 0.94% to 15,122.12. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.80% to 4,605.08.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 52,059,660 cases with around 828,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,752,160 cases and 478,000 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,215,850 COVID-19 cases with 617,900 deaths. In total, there were at least 275,894,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,379,670 deaths.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Centrus Energy Corp. LEU +14.75% (Get Free Alerts for LEU), up 16% and TransGlobe Energy Corporation TGA +14.9% (Get Free Alerts for TGA) up 14%.
In trading on Tuesday, consumer staples shares fell 0.5%.
Top Headline
General Mills, Inc. GIS -4.2% reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.05 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.02 billion, versus market views of $4.84 billion.
General Mills said it projects FY22 organic net sales to increase 4% to 5%. The company also sees adjusted EPS down 2% to up 1%.
Equities Trading UP
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI +17.45% shares shot up 17% to $8.27 after the company received an initial order of $12 million from an undisclosed mass merchandiser for its E-Bloc product.
Shares of Rite Aid Corporation RAD +16.98% got a boost, shooting 18% to $14.65 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS +20.47% shares were also up, gaining 30% to $3.3001 after the company announced its fully human monoclonal antibody cocktail AR-701 is broadly reactive against the Omicron and other COVID-19 variants, SARS, MERS and the common cold coronaviruses.
Check out these big movers of the day
Equities Trading DOWN
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX -51.18% shares tumbled 51% to $3.5028 after the company announced the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial in its dry eye disease candidate did not meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness.
Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT -43.89% were down 38% to $1.6850 after the company announced it decided not to pursue the sequential approach to the development plans for Viaskin Peanut.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX -39.92% was down, falling 39% to $3.96 after the company announced preliminary results for the ongoing Phase 2 expansion study of CX-2029.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 3.1% to $70.34, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,786.40.
Silver traded up 0.7% Tuesday to $22.435 while copper rose 1% to $4.3380.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 1.26%, the Spanish Ibex Index jumped 1.72% and the German DAX 30 gained 1.2%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 1.26%, French CAC 40 climbed 1.26% and Italy’s FTSE MIB surged 1.51%.
The GfK Consumer Confidence indicator for the United Kingdom declined to -15 in December compared to -14 a month ago. Producer prices in Italy climbed 22.1% year-over-year in November, while industrial sales increased 2.8% over a month earlier in October. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to -6.8 heading into January versus a revised reading of -1.8 in December.
Economics
The current account gap widened to $214.8 billion in the third quarter versus a revised $198.3 billion gap in the previous period.
The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
NKE just does it again with earnings beat on top and bottom
Nike reported earnings after the close on Monday. NKE stock is higher after a beat on revenue and earnings per share. Nike says Vietnam production levels are now back to 80% of prior volumes.