Mid-Day Market Update: Crude oil rises 2.5%; NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares plunge

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.58% to 34,405.22 while the NASDAQ rose 1.43% to 13,663.92. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.04% to 4,199.05.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,117,920 cases with around 589,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,752,440 cases and 303,720 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,083,250 COVID-19 cases with 449,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 167,219,720 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,464,790 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included UiPath Inc. PATH 9.41%, up 11%, and VIA optronics AG VIAO 9.63%, up 9%.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares rose by just 0.2%.

Top Headline

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc XERS 6.05% has agreed to acquire Strongbridge Biopharma plc SBBP 11.62% for stock and contingent value rights (CVRs), valuing Strongbridge at approximately $267 million.

The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Equities Trading UP

Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS 101.47% shares shot up 202% to $18.00 after the company reported the FDA approval of IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, its distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.

Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. MMAC 57.5% got a boost, shooting 59% to $27.15 after Fundamental Advisors announced plans to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $161.7 million.

Aptorum Group Limited APM 16.39% shares were also up, gaining 27% to $3.0301 after the company highlighted interim Phase I clinical trial progress for ALS-4 and Pre-IND progress for SACT-1.

Equities Trading DOWN

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM 39.25% shares tumbled 38% to $17.74 after the company reported results from the 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study evaluating aldafermin in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2/F3). The study did not meet its primary endpoint evaluating a dose-response improvement in liver fibrosis by more than 1 stage with no worsening of NASH at week 24 (p=0.55).

Shares of Puxin Limited NEW 22.05% were down 16% to $2.13 after the company reported Q1 earnings.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. METX 32.68% was down, falling 31% to $0.9863 after the company priced its $40 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares. Meten EdtechX Education shares jumped 15% on Friday after the company said April gross billing for junior English-language teaching was up 1,900%year over year and student enrollment was up 758% year over year.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $65.18, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,883.30.

Silver traded up 1.6% Monday to $27.925 while copper rose 1.2% to $4.5340.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.02%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.07% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.44%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.24%, French CAC 40 gained 0.15% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.41%.

Eurozone composite PMI climbed to 56.9 in May from 53.8 in April. German composite PMI climbed to 56.2 in May from 55.8 in the prior month, while French composite PMI surged to 57 from 51.6.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index dropped to 0.24 in April from 1.71 in March.

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.