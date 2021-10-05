Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.25% to 34,429.02 while the NASDAQ rose 1.42% to 14,458.35. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.33% to 4,357.69.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,852,260 cases with around 703,280 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,853,040 cases and 449,260 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,478,540 COVID-19 cases with 598,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 235,472,580 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,810,780 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares jumped 2.1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Waterdrop Inc. WDH +4.82% (Get Free Alerts for WDH), up 6% and Silvergate Capital Corporation SI +7.03% (Get Free Alerts for SI) up 9%.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP +1.38% reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 organic revenue growth guidance.

PepsiCo reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.73 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $20.19 billion versus expectations of $19.39 billion.

PepsiCo boosted its FY21 organic revenue growth guidance from 6% to 8%.

Equities Trading UP

Agrify Corporation AGFY +3.57% shares shot up 9% to $20.13 after the company announced it acquired Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences.

Shares of Shineco, Inc. TYHT +8.03% got a boost, shooting 12% to $11.73. Shineco agreed to acquire 51% equity interest of Beijing Wonner Biotech.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA +19.37% shares were also up, gaining 18% to $7.43. Zeta reported the acquisition of the technology platform and data from Apptness.

Equities Trading DOWN

UpHealth, Inc. UPH +33.91% shares tumbled 35% to $1.7050 after the company reported pricing of $40.25 million public offering of common stock.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX +12.23% were down 13% to $2.4315. UNITY Biotechnology reported 12-week data from Phase 1 clinical trial of UBX1325 in advanced vascular eye disease.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc KLDO +12.03% was down, falling 11% to $5.18. Kaleido Biosciences announced positive topline data from the non-IND/CTA clinical study evaluating KB295, a microbiome metabolic therapy, in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $79.18, while gold traded down 0.9% to $1,752.20.

Silver traded down 0.5% Tuesday to $22.540 while copper fell 1.1% to $4.1910.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 1.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.27% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.86%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.99%, French CAC 40 climbed 1.37% and Italy’s FTSE MIB jumped 1.69%.

Producer prices in the Eurozone increased 1.1% from a month ago in August, while the IHS Markit services PMI rose to 56.4 in September from a preliminary estimate of 56.3. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK services PMI rose to 55.4 in September from a preliminary reading of 54.6.

French industrial production increased 1% from a month ago in August, while services PMI rose to 56.2 in September from a preliminary estimate of 56. German services PMI was revised higher to 56.2 for September from a preliminary reading of 56, while Spain’s services PMI slipped to 56.9 in September from 60.1 in August.

Economics

The trade deficit widened to a record high of $73.3 billion in August with exports rising 0.5% to $213.7 billion.

The IHS Markit services PMI was revised higher to 54.9 in September from a preliminary reading of 54.4.

The ISM services PMI rose to 61.9 in September from 61.7 in August.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles will speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.