Mid-day market update: Crude oil rises 2%, EIA Reports unexpected rise in crude inventories

US stocks traded lower midway through trading on Wednesday ahead of the release of Fed minutes.
The Dow traded down 0.59% to 34,783.36 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 14,009.57. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.52% to 4,447.84.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed 1.7% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NextDecade Corporation, up 9% and Crescent Energy Company up 11%.
In trading on Wednesday, information technology shares tumbled by 1.2%.
Top Headline
US crude-oil inventories gained 1.121 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 1.769-million-barrel decline in inventories.
Equities Trading UP
Upstart Holdings, Inc. shares shot up 36% to $148.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $400 million buyback.
Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. got a boost, shooting 56% to $2.09. Hookipa Pharma amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Cellebrite DI Ltd. shares were also up, gaining 17% to $8.22 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong sales forecast
Equities Trading DOWN
Masimo Corporation shares tumbled 33% to $153.15 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and announced an agreement to acquire Sound United.
Shares of Roblox Corporation were down 24% to $55.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
Wix.com Ltd. was down, falling 25% to $87.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $94.10, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,863.40.
Silver traded up 0.7% Wednesday to $23.50 while copper rose 0.1% to $4.5345.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.21%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.31%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.14%. The German DAX dropped 0.39%, French CAC 40 fell 0.53% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.35%.
Annual inflation rate in the UK rose to 5.5% in January from 5.4% in December, while headline rate of output prices in the country accelerated to 9.9% year-over-year in January.
Economics
US retail sales increased 3.8% from a month ago in January versus a revised 2.5% decline in December. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 2% growth in retail sales.
The price index for US imports increased 2% from a month ago in January, while prices for US exports rose 2.9% in January.
US industrial production rose 1.4% for January.
US business inventories rose 2.1% for December.
The housing market index fell to 82.00 in February from prior reading of 83.00.
US crude-oil inventories gained 1.1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Consolidation plays out near critical resistance
The EUR/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance. EUR/USD H1 price chart exhaustion starting to play out. The price is attempting to rise in Tokyo but currently lacks conviction in a sleepy Asian session so far. The bigger test for the bulls will be in the European session.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.