Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.45% to 34,942.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.09% to 15,207.45. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.55% to 4,495.35.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,280,090 cases with around 650,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,096,710 cases and 441,410 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,914,230 COVID-19 cases with 584,100 deaths. In total, there were at least 221,964,340 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,586,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares gained 1.6% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Alliant Energy Corporation LNT 2.71%, up 2% and Eversource Energy ES 2.96% up 3%.
In trading on Wednesday, materials shares fell by 1.3%.
Top Headline
Korn Ferry KFY 0.15% reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter.
Korn Ferry reported quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $1.07 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $588.10 million, versus expectations of $540.51 million.
Korn Ferry said it sees Q2 earnings of $1.30 to $1.44 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.92 per share.
Equities Trading UP
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. KDMN 72.92% shares shot up 73% to $9.15. Sanofi announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire New York-based biopharma Kadmon in a $1.9 billion all-cash deal.
Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. CADL 15.46% got a boost, shooting 15% to $11.43 following Q2 results. Candel Therapeutics reported a Q2 loss of $1.46 per share.
ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI 34.48% shares were also up, gaining 34% to $275.32. ICU Medical agreed to acquire Smiths Group plc's Medical division in a transaction that will create an IV therapy company and simplify customer workflow.
Equities Trading DOWN
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. PATH 10.44% shares tumbled 12% to $16.28 after the company reported launch of proposed public offering of 3 million shares.
Shares of Alector, Inc. ALEC 17.57% were down 16% to $22.32. Alector announced that Shehnaaz Suliman and Robert Paul will be stepping down from their respective roles as President & chief operating officer and chief medical officer.
REV Group, Inc. REVG 14.92% was down, falling 15% to $14.57 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY21 sales forecast.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $69.04, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,787.30.
Silver traded down 1.6% Wednesday to $23.985 while copper fell 1.4% to $4.2210.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.91%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.34% and the German DAX 30 dropped 1.26%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.55%, French CAC 40 fell 0.71% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.65%.
France's trade deficit increased to EUR 6.96 billion in July from revised EUR 6.05 billion in the prior month, while payroll employment in the private sector increased 1.4% to 19.84 million in the second quarter. Retail sales in Italy slipped 0.4% in July.
Economics
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index surged 16.5% year-over-year during the first week of September.
The number of job openings increased by 749,000 to a new series high of 10.934 million in July, the Labor Department said.
The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release its recent Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.18, pressure remains
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1820, pressured by the persistent dollar’s demand. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and looming ECB’s decision hints at caution trading.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
XAU/USD drops to near two-week lows, below $1,785 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the $1,800 mark and dropped to near two-week lows, closer to the $1,780 region during the early North American session.
There is no going back, Cardano is ready for Alonzo hard fork
Input Output Hong Kong has triggered the Alonzo Hard Fork on Cardano mainnet, smart contract functionality roll-out on September 12. Dogecoin millionaire Glauber Contessoto prepares to go "all in" on Cardano, plans to be ADA's biggest supporter.
Caution reigns as European stocks slide, DAX at one month low
It’s been a uniformly negative day for European stocks, as concerns over slowing economic activity weigh on sentiment against a backdrop of rising prices and chatter that central banks are looking at paring back the amount of stimulus in the weeks and months ahead.