Mid-day market update: Crude oil rises 1%; iRhythm Technologies shares plunge

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 34,689.77 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 13,758.43. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.30% to 4,214.55.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed 1.2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE 13.58%, up 7%, and U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS 22.4%, up 16%.
In trading on Wednesday, materials shares fell 0.5%.
Top Headline
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP 1.01% reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its earnings outlook.
Advance Auto Parts reported quarterly earnings of $3.34 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $3.08 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.33 billion, versus expectations of $3.28 billion.
Advance Auto Parts raised its FY21 sales guidance from $10.2 billion-$10.4 billion to $10.4 billion-$10.6 billion.
Equities Trading UP
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCTX 112.58% shares shot up 153% to $8.03 after the company provided an update on the overall survival (OS) data on its previously disclosed heavily pretreated advanced breast cancer patients.
Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNST 67.05% got a boost, shooting 67% to $33.72. MorphoSys AG MOR 13.09% agreed to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $34 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $1.7 billion.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC 67.17% shares were also up, gaining 31% to $41.95 amid renewed interest from retail investors. AMC Entertainment shares jumped around 23% on Tuesday after the company announced it raised $230.5 million of new equity from Mudrick Capital.
Equities Trading DOWN
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. PLX 13.68% shares tumbled 14% to $2.5612 after the company, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, provided an update regarding clinical development of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC 16.04% were down 17% to $63.49 after the company announced that Mike Coyle has decided to resign from his position as president and chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective June 1, due to personal matters. The company also reaffirmed guidance. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $105 to $78.
ENGlobal Corporation ENG 19.58% was down, falling 18% to $2.9395 after the company announced a 7,142,859 share registered direct offering priced at $2.80 per share.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $68.37, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,903.80.
Silver traded down 0.1% Wednesday to $28.07 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.6270.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.21%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.17% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.18%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.33%, French CAC 40 rose 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.15%.
Producer prices in the Eurozone increased 1% in April following a 1.1% rise in the previous month. Consumer credit in the UK fell by GBP 0.377 billion in April.
French government budget deficit narrowed to EUR 91.37 billion during the first four months of the year, compared to EUR 92.12 billion a year ago. Retail sales in Germany fell 5.5% in April, versus a 7.7% surge in March.
Economics
US mortgage applications dropped 4% in the week ending May 28.
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index surged 13.1% year-over-year during the first four weeks of May.
The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index increased 3.7% to 56.4 in June.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.
