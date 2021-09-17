Mid-day market update: Crude oil falls over 1%, Helbiz shares spike higher

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,572.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 15,062.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.72% to 4,441.64.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,788,110 cases with around 670,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,381,720 cases and 444,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,069,010 COVID-19 cases with 589,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 227,118,470 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,671,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares gained 0.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included 1847 Goedeker Inc. GOED +undefined% (Get Free Alerts for GOED), up 6% and Lucid Group, Inc. LCID +undefined% (Get Free Alerts for LCID) up 10%.
In trading on Friday, materials shares tumbled 2%.
Top Headline
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 71 in September from a decade-low reading of 70.3 in August. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 72.
Equities Trading UP
Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ +undefined% shares shot up 96% to $17.60 after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS +undefined% got a boost, shooting 83% to $4.1446.
Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA +undefined% shares were also up, gaining 46% to $8.39 as its partner AstraZeneca Plc AZN +1.71% presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021. SVB Leerink maintained Innate Pharma with an Outperform and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
Equities Trading DOWN
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX +63.91% shares tumbled 61% to $17.80 after the company reported the FDA placed a clinical hold on rusfertide development program.
Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. TCRR +31.74% were down 32% to $10.65 after the company announced interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of gavo-cel for the treatment of refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.
IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. IRNT +19.86% was down, falling 20% to $33.18. IronNet shares climbed over 28% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $71.65, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,751.00.
Silver traded down 1.7% Friday to $22.415 while copper fell 0.5% to $4.2605.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.45%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.94% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.81%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.49%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.32% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.49%.
The Eurozone annual inflation rate was confirmed at 3.0% for August, while construction output increased 3.3% year-over-year in July. The Eurozone current account surplus increased to EUR 30.2 billion in July from EUR 26.1 billion in the year-ago period. Retail sales volumes in the UK fell 0.9% in August.
Economics
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
